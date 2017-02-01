As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine 
 
 Weekly Program
 Pardiss Kebriaei, Center for Constitutional Rights Senior Staff Attorney; Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink Women for Peace; Marc Mauer, executive director of the Sentencing Project
 Scott Harris  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Legal Challenge Temporarily Blocks Trump Muslim Ban; Do Massive Anti-Trump Protests Signal Rebirth of a US Progressive Movement? Criminal Justice Policy Likely to Take a Turn to the Right Under Trump

http://btlonline.org/affiliates.html#BroadcastQualityMP3 if the latest program is not available

 Between the Lines for the Week Ending Feburary 10, 2017 Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 English 2017-02-01
 
  View Script
    
170210-btlv128.mp3  00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(27MB) Mono		 30 Download File...
   