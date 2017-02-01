|
| Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
| Pardiss Kebriaei, Center for Constitutional Rights Senior Staff Attorney; Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink Women for Peace; Marc Mauer, executive director of the Sentencing Project
| Scott Harris
| Legal Challenge Temporarily Blocks Trump Muslim Ban; Do Massive Anti-Trump Protests Signal Rebirth of a US Progressive Movement? Criminal Justice Policy Likely to Take a Turn to the Right Under Trump
| Between the Lines for the Week Ending Feburary 10, 2017
