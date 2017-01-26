Summary: The Women’s March in Washington, particularly as covered by mainstream media, left the impression that Hillary Clinton’s surrogates were in the lead. Similarly, the demonstrations against Trump’s visa ban on some Muslim countries, have been powerful with a strong spontaneous composition, but, again, Democrat leaders who carried out the same policies when in power, are rushing to have their pictures taken and give speeches. Ann Garrison argues that these mass movements should fight their way clear of the Democrat/Republican duopoly which has brought so much damage to the US and the world.