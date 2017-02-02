As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Donald Drumpf Theatre 
 Executive Ordered
 Spike Jones, Donald Drumpf, Sean Spicer, Steinski
Donald Drumpf Theatre Volume 3 Executive Ordered. A make-believe listen to what might happen if a reality television star became the leader of the free world. Contributions are welcome to info@wgxc.org
Includes samples and excerpts from "Blazing Saddles," Spike Jones, MSNBC, Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee, Buffalo Springfield, Paul McCartney, CNN, Fox News Channel, Steinski, Peter Serafinowicz, Golden Earring, "This is Spinal Tap," "Game of Thrones," "Superman II," Rudy Guiliani, Sean Spicer, and others.
This show features the upside-down, backwards world where Donald Drumpf is president. This week we hear about immigration, voting by the dead, and other fake news truths.

Executive Ordered
00:28:00 English 2017-02-02
 Recorded at Wave Farm in New York's Hudson Valley.
