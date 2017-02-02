Donald Drumpf Theatre Vol. 3

Subtitle: Executive Ordered

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Spike Jones, Donald Drumpf, Sean Spicer, Steinski

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

License: Attribution Non-commercial Share Alike (by-nc-sa)

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: Donald Drumpf Theatre Volume 3 Executive Ordered. A make-believe listen to what might happen if a reality television star became the leader of the free world. Contributions are welcome to info@wgxc.org

Credits: Includes samples and excerpts from "Blazing Saddles," Spike Jones, MSNBC, Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee, Buffalo Springfield, Paul McCartney, CNN, Fox News Channel, Steinski, Peter Serafinowicz, Golden Earring, "This is Spinal Tap," "Game of Thrones," "Superman II," Rudy Guiliani, Sean Spicer, and others.

Notes: This show features the upside-down, backwards world where Donald Drumpf is president. This week we hear about immigration, voting by the dead, and other fake news truths.



