Summary: Charles Boylan is a Canadian radio broadcaster and political activist. He is the former producer of Wake up with co-op and currently hosts the program Discussion, on CFRO 100.5FM; a community-run, co-cooperatively-owned, non-corporate radio station broadcasting from Vancouver, British Columbia. Boylan has also run for political office federally and provincially as a representative of the Marxist “Leninist Party of Canada and People’s Front respectively.



We speak about the upcoming year 2017 which Charles coins the “The Year of Resistance”, we speak about the struggles and challenges ahead and the hard work that needs to be done to realize the new horizon where ordinary people get together and chart their own future taking back power from the monopoly interests, a bright future where the working class rises up with communities of interest to deal with the issues of our time, real action on the environmental, social and democratic crisis can be accomplished when we work together. A most importantly how to create an anti war government that respects human dignity with social love for our brothers and sisters.