It’s the Sonic Café. Hey, I’m your host Scott Clark. Welcome to episode 22. We’ve got another jam-packed show. This time listen for music from Minus the Bear, Peter Gabriel, Burning Hearts and Black Sabbath and a lot more. Also listen for stand up comedy from Dane Cook… doin’ the Q and being traumatized by the Kool-Aid man … Plus words to live by from George Castanza along with an ominous threat from Liam Neeson and finally, a public safety warning from Vincent Price on the rare, but possible side effects of overindulging here at the Sonic Café. Wow. Intelligent, eclectic music, comedy and pop culture covering 45 years and all coming straight at you from that little café on the coast, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Hold On, I'm Comin'
Artist: Sam & Dave
LP: The Classic Rhythm + Blues Collection
Yr: 1964
Song 2: If Looks Could Kill
Artist: Camera Obscura
LP: Let's Get Out of This Country
Yr: 2006
Song 3: It's not a lie
Artist: George Costanza
LP: Seinfeld
Yr: 1995
Song 4: I Lost All My Money At The Cock Fights
Artist: Minus The Bear
LP: Highly Refined Pirates
Yr: 2002
Song 5: Kiss That Frog
Artist: Peter Gabriel
LP: Us
Yr: 1992
Song 6: The Panther
Artist: Thunderball
LP: Den Of Thieves
Yr: 2003
Song 7: Sonic Cafe-Side Effects
Artist: Vincent Price
LP: Sonic Cafe
Yr: 2016
Song 8: T.V. Drugs
Artist: The Metrolites
LP: In Spy-Fi
Yr: 2004
Song 9: Subway
Artist: Peter Murphy
LP: Cascade
Yr: 1995
Song 10: Kool-Aid Man (Radio Safe)
Artist: Dane Cook
LP: Harmful If Swallowed
Yr: 2005
Song 11: Lady Madonna
Artist: The Beatles
LP: Love
Yr: 2006
Song 12: Rhetorical Question
Artist: Alamein
LP: Rhetorical Question
Yr: 2005
Song 13: Sea Bird
Artist: Burning Hearts
LP: Aboa Sleeping
Yr: 2009
Song 14: Taken - Phone Scene
Artist: Liam Neeson
LP: Taken
Yr: 2008
Song 15: Planet Caravan
Artist: Black Sabbath
LP: Paranoid
Yr: 1970
Song 16: A Natural Woman
Artist: Carole King
LP: Tapestry
Yr: 1971
Song 17: Follow The Music Further
Artist: Harry Connick, Jr.
LP: She
Yr: 1994
