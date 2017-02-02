Notes: Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)



THE DARRELL WEBB BAND - Lost John - Lover's Leap - Mountain Fever



THE PRICE SISTERS - Silver Tongue & Gold Plated Lies - The Price Sisters - Rebel



BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Stay Away From Me - The Music Of Bill Monroe, 1936 to 1994 - MCA



(Johnny Campbell ID for Music for the Mountain)



JOHNNY CAMPBELL - Indian Killed A Woodchuck - Gettin' There - Let's Pick!



THE PAGE TURNERS (Carolyn Kendrick & Jake Howard) - Pigs On The Porch - Live in studio



THE PAGE TURNERS (Carolyn Kendrick & Jake Howard) - Ruben's Train - Live in studio



THE PAGE TURNERS (Carolyn Kendrick & Jake Howard) - Squirrel Hunters - Live in studio



TRAVERS CHANDLER - Ramblin' Fever - Archaic - Patuxent



LESTER FLATT - Down The Road - Lester Raymond Flatt - Flying Fish



LARRY SPARKS & THE LONESOME RAMBLERS - I Don't Care - Vintage Larry Sparks - Sparks Music



THE GIBSON BROTHERS - Homemade Wine - In The Ground - Rounder



THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - On The Lonesome Wind - The Family - McCoury Music



(John Duffey ID for Music for the Mountain)



THE SELDOM SCENE - Bad Moon Rising - Dream Scene - Sugar Hill



STUART WYRICK - Stitzenburg Breakdown - East Tennessee Sunrise - Rural Rhythm



THE EARLS OF LEICESTER - Flint Hill Special - Rattle & Roar - Rounder



THE STANLEY BROTHERS - How Far To Little Rock? - Riding That Midnight Train - Westside UK



(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)