Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)
THE DARRELL WEBB BAND - Lost John - Lover's Leap - Mountain Fever
(break)
THE PRICE SISTERS - Silver Tongue & Gold Plated Lies - The Price Sisters - Rebel
BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Stay Away From Me - The Music Of Bill Monroe, 1936 to 1994 - MCA
(Johnny Campbell ID for Music for the Mountain)
JOHNNY CAMPBELL - Indian Killed A Woodchuck - Gettin' There - Let's Pick!
THE PAGE TURNERS (Carolyn Kendrick & Jake Howard) - Pigs On The Porch - Live in studio
THE PAGE TURNERS (Carolyn Kendrick & Jake Howard) - Ruben's Train - Live in studio
THE PAGE TURNERS (Carolyn Kendrick & Jake Howard) - Squirrel Hunters - Live in studio