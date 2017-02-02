As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Music For The Mountain Bluegrass 
 hard-driving bluegrass music
 Music
 Jon 'Chip' Colcord
 Out of the Woods Radio  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

THE DARRELL WEBB BAND - Lost John - Lover's Leap - Mountain Fever

(break)

THE PRICE SISTERS - Silver Tongue & Gold Plated Lies - The Price Sisters - Rebel

BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Stay Away From Me - The Music Of Bill Monroe, 1936 to 1994 - MCA

(Johnny Campbell ID for Music for the Mountain)

JOHNNY CAMPBELL - Indian Killed A Woodchuck - Gettin' There - Let's Pick!

THE PAGE TURNERS (Carolyn Kendrick & Jake Howard) - Pigs On The Porch - Live in studio

THE PAGE TURNERS (Carolyn Kendrick & Jake Howard) - Ruben's Train - Live in studio

THE PAGE TURNERS (Carolyn Kendrick & Jake Howard) - Squirrel Hunters - Live in studio

(break)

TRAVERS CHANDLER - Ramblin' Fever - Archaic - Patuxent

LESTER FLATT - Down The Road - Lester Raymond Flatt - Flying Fish

LARRY SPARKS & THE LONESOME RAMBLERS - I Don't Care - Vintage Larry Sparks - Sparks Music

(break)

THE GIBSON BROTHERS - Homemade Wine - In The Ground - Rounder

THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - On The Lonesome Wind - The Family - McCoury Music

(John Duffey ID for Music for the Mountain)

THE SELDOM SCENE - Bad Moon Rising - Dream Scene - Sugar Hill

(break)

STUART WYRICK - Stitzenburg Breakdown - East Tennessee Sunrise - Rural Rhythm

THE EARLS OF LEICESTER - Flint Hill Special - Rattle & Roar - Rounder

THE STANLEY BROTHERS - How Far To Little Rock? - Riding That Midnight Train - Westside UK

(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

00:57:38 English 2017-02-02
 Concord, New Hampshire
