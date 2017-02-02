As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Out of the Woods 
 mostly acoustic music
 Music
 Jon 'Chip' Colcord
 Out of the Woods Radio  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This version of the program is divided into 6 segments so broadcasters who desire to use this content can insert your station info, etc. The segments vary in length.

Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO

ROD MACDONALD - After The Singing - After The Wars - Blue Flute

(break)

NAMING THE TWINS - One Life Stand - Turn Styles - Duet Right

FAIRPORT CONVENTION - Tale In Hard Time - Meet On The Ledge - Island

(break)

THE GIBSON BROTHERS - Everywhere I Go - In The Ground - Rounder

BREAKING GRASS - Annie - Warning Signs - Mountain Fever

(break)

>>>>> THE PAGE TURNERS LIVE IN STUDIO <<<<<

The Page Turners are Carolyn Kendrick and Jake Howard.
Their debut EP is due in March. Visit Carolyn and Jake
at: http://www.pageturnersmusic.com


THE PAGE TURNERS - Little Lorrie - Live in studio

THE PAGE TURNERS - Fig & Thistle - Live in studio

THE PAGE TURNERS - Sand Dunes - Live in studio

THE PAGE TURNERS - Sprinter's Gap - Live in studio

THE PAGE TURNERS - Pigs On The Porch - Live in studio

THE PAGE TURNERS - Winter Flower - Live in studio

THE PAGE TURNERS - Lydia's Reel - Live in studio

THE PAGE TURNERS - Reuben's Train - Live in studio

THE PAGE TURNERS - You Asked Me To - Live in studio

THE PAGE TURNERS - Squirrel Hunters - Live in studio

THE PAGE TURNERS - Straight & True - Live in studio

THE PAGE TURNERS - Don't Think Twice It's Alright - Live in studio

THE PAGE TURNERS - It's All Your Fault - Live in studio

THE PAGE TURNERS - Molly/Birdie - Live in studio

(See videos of some songs from this visit on the Out of
the Woods Facebook page or my Jon Colcord youtube channel)

<<<<< >>>>>

(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting for Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)

ROREY CARROLL - Black Dog - Love Is An Outlaw - Lohi

CHRIS ELLIOTT - You're Wrong - Chris Elliott - Cte Songs

(break)

ALL-SHE-WROTE - The Kid - Passing It On - Glosongsmusic

BUDDY MONDLOCK - Some Kind Of Hope - The Memory Wall - Sparking Gap

MICHAEL HOWARD - Dealing With The Details - Gasoline Dream - Self

BENJAMIN DAKOTA ROGERS - Looking For A Fight - Whisky And Pine - Self

THE HONEY DEWDROPS - Young - Tangled Country - Randm

(break)

ANY VEGETABLE - The Greatest Lie Ever Told - Veg Out - Continental Record Services

RIC ALLENDORF - Open Book - Take It All In - Self

JOHN CALVIN ABNEY - Shadow Of A Stranger - Far Cries And Close Calls - Horton

DUSTIN PITTSLEY - Shadow Of A Stranger - Shadow Of A Stanger - Horton

(break)

RORY BLOCK - Panama Limited - Keepin' Outta Trouble: A Tribute To Bukka White - Stony Plain

SANDY ROGERS - Nothin' You Can Do 'Bout That - Wonderin' - Rattle

KYLE ALDEN - As I Walked Out - Down In The West, Vol. 2 - Self

DONNA LYNN CASKEY - Break Free - The Love Still Shows - Cordulia

(break)

EILEEN KOZLOFF - Will You Still Be Mine? - Just Words - Self

SKINNER & T'WITCH - It's Our Valentine - Single - Self

D.C. BLOOM - Mean People Suck - Just Another Song And Dance Man - Table or Booth

(Spuyten Duyvil ID for Out of the Woods)

SPUYTEN DUYVIL - The Warmth Of Other Suns - The Warmth Of Other Suns - Self

(break)

BILL & JOEL PLASKETT - Blank Cheque - Solidarity - Self

RAY DAVIES - Poetry - Americana - Legacy

(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)

2017-02-02
 Concord, New Hampshire
