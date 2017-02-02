Notes: OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO



ROD MACDONALD - After The Singing - After The Wars - Blue Flute



(break)



NAMING THE TWINS - One Life Stand - Turn Styles - Duet Right



FAIRPORT CONVENTION - Tale In Hard Time - Meet On The Ledge - Island



(break)



THE GIBSON BROTHERS - Everywhere I Go - In The Ground - Rounder



BREAKING GRASS - Annie - Warning Signs - Mountain Fever



(break)



>>>>> THE PAGE TURNERS LIVE IN STUDIO <<<<<



The Page Turners are Carolyn Kendrick and Jake Howard.

Their debut EP is due in March. Visit Carolyn and Jake

at: http://www.pageturnersmusic.com





THE PAGE TURNERS - Little Lorrie - Live in studio



THE PAGE TURNERS - Fig & Thistle - Live in studio



THE PAGE TURNERS - Sand Dunes - Live in studio



THE PAGE TURNERS - Sprinter's Gap - Live in studio



THE PAGE TURNERS - Pigs On The Porch - Live in studio



THE PAGE TURNERS - Winter Flower - Live in studio



THE PAGE TURNERS - Lydia's Reel - Live in studio



THE PAGE TURNERS - Reuben's Train - Live in studio



THE PAGE TURNERS - You Asked Me To - Live in studio



THE PAGE TURNERS - Squirrel Hunters - Live in studio



THE PAGE TURNERS - Straight & True - Live in studio



THE PAGE TURNERS - Don't Think Twice It's Alright - Live in studio



THE PAGE TURNERS - It's All Your Fault - Live in studio



THE PAGE TURNERS - Molly/Birdie - Live in studio



(See videos of some songs from this visit on the Out of

the Woods Facebook page or my Jon Colcord youtube channel)



<<<<< >>>>>



(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting for Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)



ROREY CARROLL - Black Dog - Love Is An Outlaw - Lohi



CHRIS ELLIOTT - You're Wrong - Chris Elliott - Cte Songs



(break)



ALL-SHE-WROTE - The Kid - Passing It On - Glosongsmusic



BUDDY MONDLOCK - Some Kind Of Hope - The Memory Wall - Sparking Gap



MICHAEL HOWARD - Dealing With The Details - Gasoline Dream - Self



BENJAMIN DAKOTA ROGERS - Looking For A Fight - Whisky And Pine - Self



THE HONEY DEWDROPS - Young - Tangled Country - Randm



(break)



ANY VEGETABLE - The Greatest Lie Ever Told - Veg Out - Continental Record Services



RIC ALLENDORF - Open Book - Take It All In - Self



JOHN CALVIN ABNEY - Shadow Of A Stranger - Far Cries And Close Calls - Horton



DUSTIN PITTSLEY - Shadow Of A Stranger - Shadow Of A Stanger - Horton



(break)



RORY BLOCK - Panama Limited - Keepin' Outta Trouble: A Tribute To Bukka White - Stony Plain



SANDY ROGERS - Nothin' You Can Do 'Bout That - Wonderin' - Rattle



KYLE ALDEN - As I Walked Out - Down In The West, Vol. 2 - Self



DONNA LYNN CASKEY - Break Free - The Love Still Shows - Cordulia



(break)



EILEEN KOZLOFF - Will You Still Be Mine? - Just Words - Self



SKINNER & T'WITCH - It's Our Valentine - Single - Self



D.C. BLOOM - Mean People Suck - Just Another Song And Dance Man - Table or Booth



(Spuyten Duyvil ID for Out of the Woods)



SPUYTEN DUYVIL - The Warmth Of Other Suns - The Warmth Of Other Suns - Self



(break)



BILL & JOEL PLASKETT - Blank Cheque - Solidarity - Self



RAY DAVIES - Poetry - Americana - Legacy



(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)