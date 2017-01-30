Notes: UpFront Soul Playlist #2017.06

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings "This Land is Your Land" from "NATURALLY" on Daptone Records

Billy Preston "I Am Coming Through" from "Don't Let Me Catch You Crying"

The Commodores "Rise Up" from "Blame It on the Dogg: A Southern Blues & Soul Compilation Vol. 2"

Edith Peters "This is the Moment" from "This is the Moment" on Schema Records

Richard "Groove" Holmes "A Bowl of Soul" from "A Bowl of Soul"

Gloria Ann Taylor "Had It All the Time" from "Love is a Hurtin' Thing" on Luv N Haight

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids "Tinoge Ya Ta'a Ba Pts. 1&2" from "Tinoge Ya Ta'a Ba Pts. 1&2" on Philopon

Apagya Show Band "I Am Black" from "Ghana Funk"

Mor Thiam "Kele Mubana (Over Pain and Struggle to Black)" from "Dini Safarrar" on Jazzman

Foster Jackson "Feel the Spirit" from "Disco Juice"

Bernard Purdie "Blow Your Lid (But Watch Your Cool)" from "Soul Drums"

Nikki Hill "Right on the Brink" from "Here's Nikki Hill" on Deep Fryed Records

Creme D'Cocoa "Nasty Street" from "Nasty Street"

Bar Kays "Son of Shaft" from "Stax 50th Anniversary Collection"

Hour 2

Erma Franklin "Detour Ahead" from "Erma Franklin Piece Of Her Heart - The Epic And Shout Years"

Aretha Franklin "Wholy Holy" from "Amazing Grace" on Atlantic Recoding Company

Curtis Mayfield "We Got To Have Peace [Single Version]" from "Roots" on Curtom

Eddie Spencer "You're So Good To Me Baby" from "Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974"

Hindal Butts "In the Pocket" from "Soul Goes Psychedelic"

Gary U.S. Bonds "A Lover's Question" from "Certified Soul (Digitally Remastered)"

Ike & Tina Turner "Bold Soul Sister" from "Soul Goes Psychedelic"

Bobbye Hall "Voyeur" from "Body Language for Lovers" on 20th Century Records

Kathleen Cleaver "Change It" from "Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 1"

The Neville Brothers "Sister Rosa" from "The Best of the Neville Brothers 20th Century Masters The Millenium Collection"

Diana Ross "I'm Coming Out" from "The Definitive Collection"

Grace Jones "Walking In The Rain" from "Nightclubbing" on The Island Def Jam Music Group

Geneva Tisdale "The Day of the Sit Ins" from "Movement Soul Volume 2"

Donna Summer "She Works Hard For The Money" from "She Works Hard For The Money" on The Island Def Jam Music Group

Bonerama "Whipping Post" from "Live From New York" on Bonerama

Bob James "Night Crawler" from "Heads" on CBS

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963" on RCA