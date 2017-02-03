Credits: Second hour: Investigative reports: Interview with Mike Campbell from Protect Our NHS – he discusses the state of the NHS after all the Tory cuts and further cuts that are due – NHS in worst crisis in its history – and now doctors are leaving - also the threat of privatisation: Care UK has won contract for Gloucestershire; trade deal with US and privatisation of NHS; 111 services; map of more and more NHS Trusts going into deficit; lack of social care at the moment; Tories – Tory policy chief Oliver Letwin wrote a 'blueprint' for NHS privatisation. Two of the five proposals - which included introducing charges for all NHS services - have already been adopted - as did Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt; ProtectOurNHS.wordpress.com - Twitter @NHShour. PMQs Sir Julian Brazier – NATO protecting countries in Eastern Europe from Russia – Trump's position on Russia. Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko 'will hold referendum' on NATO membership – history of Ukraine, NATO being provocative. PMQs Theresa May met with Erdogan, Turkish PM – are arm deals or human rights more important? - Turkey coup attempt. Trump warns of sanctions on Iran after missile test. Fake News from Sean Spicer, new White House Press Secretary: Iran attack a US Naval vessel. US commando raid in Yemen US Defends Yemen Raid as Death Toll Rises: Officials Say SEAL Raid Approved 'Without Sufficient Intelligence' – Trump. Machete attack in Paris – false flag terrorism. FBI manuals for infiltrating religious or political organisations – Go to intelligence leaks website: The Intercept. Acronym: MICE (Money, Ideology, Coercion, Ego) used by intelligence officers to recruit agents and spies – how secret services work. 'Diamonds in the Cesspool' - BCfm Politics show's list of fake fake news. Sven Hughes, former British Army psychological warfare officer, runs Verbalisation and Global Influence discusses Mongolian Emperor Genghis Khan: 1000 years of PsyWar techniques. 'Fake News' is nothing new, having been used in the past by everyone from the Romans. Fake News from Sean Spicer again - Quebec Mosque attack was by a Moroccan Muslim – actually it was a white nationalist. Bilderberg Meeting 2017 looks likely to be in Chantilly, just outside Washington DC. Acronym: PREFABS – how to defend yourself from cyber attacks – P passwords, R real privacy, E email accounts, F firewall, A air-gap, B backups S software.