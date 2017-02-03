As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 State Of The City reports 
 Acronym: PREFABS – how to defend yourself from cyber attacks
 Weekly Program
 
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution No Derivatives (by-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2017/02/03/bcfms-weekly-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-64/
Second hour: Investigative reports: Interview with Mike Campbell from Protect Our NHS – he discusses the state of the NHS after all the Tory cuts and further cuts that are due – NHS in worst crisis in its history – and now doctors are leaving - also the threat of privatisation: Care UK has won contract for Gloucestershire; trade deal with US and privatisation of NHS; 111 services; map of more and more NHS Trusts going into deficit; lack of social care at the moment; Tories – Tory policy chief Oliver Letwin wrote a 'blueprint' for NHS privatisation. Two of the five proposals - which included introducing charges for all NHS services - have already been adopted - as did Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt; ProtectOurNHS.wordpress.com - Twitter @NHShour. PMQs Sir Julian Brazier – NATO protecting countries in Eastern Europe from Russia – Trump's position on Russia. Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko 'will hold referendum' on NATO membership – history of Ukraine, NATO being provocative. PMQs Theresa May met with Erdogan, Turkish PM – are arm deals or human rights more important? - Turkey coup attempt. Trump warns of sanctions on Iran after missile test. Fake News from Sean Spicer, new White House Press Secretary: Iran attack a US Naval vessel. US commando raid in Yemen US Defends Yemen Raid as Death Toll Rises: Officials Say SEAL Raid Approved 'Without Sufficient Intelligence' – Trump. Machete attack in Paris – false flag terrorism. FBI manuals for infiltrating religious or political organisations – Go to intelligence leaks website: The Intercept. Acronym: MICE (Money, Ideology, Coercion, Ego) used by intelligence officers to recruit agents and spies – how secret services work. 'Diamonds in the Cesspool' - BCfm Politics show's list of fake fake news. Sven Hughes, former British Army psychological warfare officer, runs Verbalisation and Global Influence discusses Mongolian Emperor Genghis Khan: 1000 years of PsyWar techniques. 'Fake News' is nothing new, having been used in the past by everyone from the Romans. Fake News from Sean Spicer again - Quebec Mosque attack was by a Moroccan Muslim – actually it was a white nationalist. Bilderberg Meeting 2017 looks likely to be in Chantilly, just outside Washington DC. Acronym: PREFABS – how to defend yourself from cyber attacks – P passwords, R real privacy, E email accounts, F firewall, A air-gap, B backups S software.

  Download Program Podcast
01:09:23 English
 
  View Script
    
Mike Campbell  00:57:00  128Kbps mp3
(53MB) Stereo		 30 Download File...
Fake News Sven Hughes  00:12:23  128Kbps mp3
(12MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
   