Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Quebecois Afro Celts? You have to hear Melisande's celtronica + Edmonton Music Award winner Maria Dunn & LQR fr. Holland.
Calcopyrite Communications
At First Light - El Garrotin INST
Socks In The Flying Pan - Shady Grove
Maria Dunn - Flora CANCON
Melisande - Sur La Ritin CANCON
Jim Moray - Eppie Moray
Feufollet - Jolie Fille
The Paul McKenna Band - Jolly Beggar
Battlefield Band - Bagpipe Music
Carrie Newcomer - Three Feet Or So
Thereafter - Columbia River Rain
The Electrics - Dennis Goes And Does it INST
Seamus Eagan - When Juniper Sleeps
LQR - Mi Amigos
Hackensaw Boys - Content Not Seeking Thrills