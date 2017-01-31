As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour 
 Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
 Weekly Program
 Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Quebecois Afro Celts? You have to hear Melisande's celtronica + Edmonton Music Award winner Maria Dunn & LQR fr. Holland.
Calcopyrite Communications
At First Light - El Garrotin INST
Socks In The Flying Pan - Shady Grove
Maria Dunn - Flora CANCON
Melisande - Sur La Ritin CANCON
Jim Moray - Eppie Moray
Feufollet - Jolie Fille
The Paul McKenna Band - Jolly Beggar
Battlefield Band - Bagpipe Music
Carrie Newcomer - Three Feet Or So
Thereafter - Columbia River Rain
The Electrics - Dennis Goes And Does it INST
Seamus Eagan - When Juniper Sleeps
LQR - Mi Amigos
Hackensaw Boys - Content Not Seeking Thrills

00:57:20 English 2017-01-31
 Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
