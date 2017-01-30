|
Taylor Report
| Unspecified
Zafar Bangash, editor www.crescent-online.net
| Anonymous
| Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
| Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
| Zafar Bangash explains that the murderous attack on a Quebec mosque results from decades of aggressive policies against Muslim countries, particularly those, such as Syria, who resist neo-colonialism.
Bangash also analyses the most recent fighting in Syria and the steady progress made by Syria and its allies despite continued meddling by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the U.S.
Interview with Zafar Bangash
00:21:20
|English
2017-01-30
Toronto, Ontario
