As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Taylor Report 
 
 Unspecified
 Zafar Bangash, editor www.crescent-online.net
 Anonymous  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
Zafar Bangash explains that the murderous attack on a Quebec mosque results from decades of aggressive policies against Muslim countries, particularly those, such as Syria, who resist neo-colonialism.

Bangash also analyses the most recent fighting in Syria and the steady progress made by Syria and its allies despite continued meddling by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the U.S.

 Interview with Zafar Bangash Download Program Podcast
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview
00:21:20 English 2017-01-30
 Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
Interview with Zafar Bangash  00:21:20  160Kbps mp3
(25MB) Mono		 11 Download File...
   