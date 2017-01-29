Summary: Sunday night protest at airport and press conference calling for end to travel ban. More than a thousand people showed up.

The event was called for 6 pm; the press conference was forced to move out of the International terminal onto the street

outside. Federal, State, County and Chicago politicians spoke in solidarity of the people detained and denied travel to the US. Hatem Abuddayeh from the AAAN lists the groups in coalition contesting the Trump Administration's illegal, unconstitutional travel ban. People were still arriving in solidarity with

home made signs at 8:30 pm when I departed.