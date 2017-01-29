As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 This is what Democracy Looks Like - Let Them In
Sunday night protest at airport and press conference calling for end to travel ban. More than a thousand people showed up.
The event was called for 6 pm; the press conference was forced to move out of the International terminal onto the street
outside. Federal, State, County and Chicago politicians spoke in solidarity of the people detained and denied travel to the US. Hatem Abuddayeh from the AAAN lists the groups in coalition contesting the Trump Administration's illegal, unconstitutional travel ban. People were still arriving in solidarity with
home made signs at 8:30 pm when I departed.

00:10:45 English 2017-01-29
 Ohara Airport
