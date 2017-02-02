Summary: Building Bridges speaks with Deputy Director of the Immigrants Rights Project Lee Gelernt of the ACLU who argued for the stay of President Trumps executive order targeting Muslims for exclusion from the U.S. and now he talks about whether its being enforced and whether he expects the federal courts permanently to enjoin the order from taking effect. Then The Bill of Rights Defense Committees Executive Director Sue Urdry talks about Trumps inheritance of a vast domestic intelligence agency with extraordinary secret powers and Trumps prime time rose ceremony a la TVs The Bachelor hoopla pick for Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch" whats in store for our constitutional rights?

