As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Building Bridges 
 
 Weekly Program
 
 Ken Nash and Mimi Rosenberg  
 See Notes.
 Attribution (by) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Building Bridges speaks with Deputy Director of the Immigrants Rights Project Lee Gelernt of the ACLU who argued for the stay of President Trumps executive order targeting Muslims for exclusion from the U.S. and now he talks about whether its being enforced and whether he expects the federal courts permanently to enjoin the order from taking effect. Then The Bill of Rights Defense Committees Executive Director Sue Urdry talks about Trumps inheritance of a vast domestic intelligence agency with extraordinary secret powers and Trumps prime time rose ceremony a la TVs The Bachelor hoopla pick for Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch" whats in store for our constitutional rights?
Produced by Mimi Rosenberg and Ken Nash
please notify us if you plan to broadcast this program - knash@igc.org

  Download Program Podcast
00:27:39 English 2017-02-02
 New York City
  View Script
    
muslimsuprementl  00:27:39  128Kbps mp3
(26MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
  Download Program Podcast
00:27:39 English 2017-02-02
 New York City
  View Script
    
muslimsuprementl32  00:27:39  32Kbps mp3
(6MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
   