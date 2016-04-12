Broadcast 376

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: DJ Frederick

Broadcast Restrictions: Contact producer for permission to broadcast.

License: Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: I've decided to revive Radio Thrift Shop for a new batch of shows for 2017. Radio Thrift Shop is a show that evolves and changes every few months. RTS is primarily an homage to the underground era of broadcasting & the freeform radio broadcasts of the 1960's and early 1970's. Radio Thrift Shop features a homegrown mix of vinyl records, 78s, 45's, LPs, private press releases, and a variety of tapes and homemade / self released cds. Each edition features a unique playlist of music released between the early 20th century & next week.

Credits: Radio Thrift Shop is a DIY program created and produced by DJ Frederick (Frederick Moe) and broadcast on WSCS 90.9 in New London NH and online at classicalwscs.org Saturday evenings at 10 pm eastern time. DJ Frederick is celebrating 18 years at WSCS & 41 years on the airwaves. DJ Frederick has hosted radio programs on The Global Voice, WNEC, WBCQ, WRMI, and Radio 292 shortwave in Europe

Notes: We're the Thrift Shop of the Airwaves! Radio Thrift Shop episodes include playlists that revolve around specific themes & others are completely freeform ... no genre, no agenda. Radio Thrift Shop is about love for non-commercial forms of radio. RTS features 33s, 45s, scratchy 78s, classic cassettes & cds. Each week I include a mix of tunes released between the early 1900's & next week. I enjoy spinning classical, jazz, exotica, folk, acoustic, folk-rock, indie pop, lo-fi, easy listening & more. Occasionally, shows include documentaries or segments about the history and culture of music and/or radio. I invite your LPFM, Part 15, online or other radio project to broadcast Radio Thrift Shop free of charge. With much gratitude to listeners - thank you.



