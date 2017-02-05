As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Journey Without Maps 
 
 Music
 
 Journey Without Maps  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
Journey Without Maps brings you vintage, rare, and underground global music from uncharted sonic territories. Every week, I unearth a new musical landscape: African soul & funk, Latin rhythms, eastern European electronica, Middle East psychedelic, Asian surf rock … and more.
Journey Without Maps is a production of WERA-LP 96.7 FM and Arlington Independent Media. For archives, updates, and to broadcast the episodes on your station, contact:

http://www.wera.fm
http://www.mixcloud.com/journeywithoutmaps/
http://www.facebook.com/JourneyWithoutMapsWERA/
http://vk.com/journeywithoutmaps/
Buddhist chants, orchestral court anthems, freakbeat, J-Pop, skull-splitting experimental noise & avant-jazz, new wave, traditional drumming … The word for music in Japanese is ongaku, which translates as “sound enjoy.”

On this episode, music from Yellow Magic Orchestra, Shonen Knife, The Boredoms, Tomoki Kanda, Eitstsu Hayashi, Melt-Banana, Cibo Matto and more.

Zumi-Kai Original Instrumental Group, Rokudan (Remix), Koto Music of Japan,
Yellow Magic Orchestra, Firecracker,Y ellow Magic Orchestra, "ALFA MUSIC, INC."
J Girls, Kiiro No Sekai," Nippon Girls: Japanese Pop, Beat & Bossa Nova 1966-70", Big Beat International
Shonen Knife, Brown Mushrooms, Rock Animals, MCA Victor
Takeshi Terauchi & His Blue Jeans, Edo Komoriuta, Eastern Standard Time, Weltraum
Mkwaju Ensemble, Tira-Rin, More Better Days, HMV Record Shop
Kojiro Umezaki, Lullaby from Itsuki,(Cycles), In A Circle Records
Boredoms, Your Name Is Limitless, Soul Discharge '99, Shimmy Disc
Tomoki Kanda, Ride a Watersmooth Silver Stallion, Interstellar Interlude, Crue-L Records
Imperial Household Orchestra,Ise'-No-Umi, The Secret Museum of Mankind Vol. 1: Ethnic Music Classics (1925-48), Yazoo
After Dinner, Paradise of Replica, Late Night Tales: David Holmes,
Eitetsu Hayashi, Cosmos, Messenger Of The Wind
Melt-Banana, Zero, Fetch, AZAP
Cibo Matto, Moonchild, Stereotype A, Rhino/Warner Bros.

  Download Program Podcast
00:52:43 English 2017-02-05
 
  View Script
    
 00:52:43  192Kbps mp3
(75MB) Mono		 2 Download File...
   