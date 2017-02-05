Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
Journey Without Maps brings you vintage, rare, and underground global music from uncharted sonic territories. Every week, I unearth a new musical landscape: African soul & funk, Latin rhythms, eastern European electronica, Middle East psychedelic, Asian surf rock … and more.
Journey Without Maps is a production of WERA-LP 96.7 FM and Arlington Independent Media. For archives, updates, and to broadcast the episodes on your station, contact:
Buddhist chants, orchestral court anthems, freakbeat, J-Pop, skull-splitting experimental noise & avant-jazz, new wave, traditional drumming … The word for music in Japanese is ongaku, which translates as “sound enjoy.”
On this episode, music from Yellow Magic Orchestra, Shonen Knife, The Boredoms, Tomoki Kanda, Eitstsu Hayashi, Melt-Banana, Cibo Matto and more.
Zumi-Kai Original Instrumental Group, Rokudan (Remix), Koto Music of Japan,
Yellow Magic Orchestra, Firecracker,Y ellow Magic Orchestra, "ALFA MUSIC, INC."
J Girls, Kiiro No Sekai," Nippon Girls: Japanese Pop, Beat & Bossa Nova 1966-70", Big Beat International
Shonen Knife, Brown Mushrooms, Rock Animals, MCA Victor
Takeshi Terauchi & His Blue Jeans, Edo Komoriuta, Eastern Standard Time, Weltraum
Mkwaju Ensemble, Tira-Rin, More Better Days, HMV Record Shop
Kojiro Umezaki, Lullaby from Itsuki,(Cycles), In A Circle Records
Boredoms, Your Name Is Limitless, Soul Discharge '99, Shimmy Disc
Tomoki Kanda, Ride a Watersmooth Silver Stallion, Interstellar Interlude, Crue-L Records
Imperial Household Orchestra,Ise'-No-Umi, The Secret Museum of Mankind Vol. 1: Ethnic Music Classics (1925-48), Yazoo
After Dinner, Paradise of Replica, Late Night Tales: David Holmes,
Eitetsu Hayashi, Cosmos, Messenger Of The Wind
Melt-Banana, Zero, Fetch, AZAP
Cibo Matto, Moonchild, Stereotype A, Rhino/Warner Bros.