Notes: Buddhist chants, orchestral court anthems, freakbeat, J-Pop, skull-splitting experimental noise & avant-jazz, new wave, traditional drumming … The word for music in Japanese is ongaku, which translates as “sound enjoy.”



On this episode, music from Yellow Magic Orchestra, Shonen Knife, The Boredoms, Tomoki Kanda, Eitstsu Hayashi, Melt-Banana, Cibo Matto and more.



Zumi-Kai Original Instrumental Group, Rokudan (Remix), Koto Music of Japan,

Yellow Magic Orchestra, Firecracker,Y ellow Magic Orchestra, "ALFA MUSIC, INC."

J Girls, Kiiro No Sekai," Nippon Girls: Japanese Pop, Beat & Bossa Nova 1966-70", Big Beat International

Shonen Knife, Brown Mushrooms, Rock Animals, MCA Victor

Takeshi Terauchi & His Blue Jeans, Edo Komoriuta, Eastern Standard Time, Weltraum

Mkwaju Ensemble, Tira-Rin, More Better Days, HMV Record Shop

Kojiro Umezaki, Lullaby from Itsuki,(Cycles), In A Circle Records

Boredoms, Your Name Is Limitless, Soul Discharge '99, Shimmy Disc

Tomoki Kanda, Ride a Watersmooth Silver Stallion, Interstellar Interlude, Crue-L Records

Imperial Household Orchestra,Ise'-No-Umi, The Secret Museum of Mankind Vol. 1: Ethnic Music Classics (1925-48), Yazoo

After Dinner, Paradise of Replica, Late Night Tales: David Holmes,

Eitetsu Hayashi, Cosmos, Messenger Of The Wind

Melt-Banana, Zero, Fetch, AZAP

Cibo Matto, Moonchild, Stereotype A, Rhino/Warner Bros.