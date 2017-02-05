As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 outFarpress presents 
 
 Regular Show
 Youth radio, Mendocino County, Public Affairs, education, Ralph Cantor, cannabis expert, affect on youth,
 Dan Roberts  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution No Derivatives (by-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
A new presentation by Ralph Cantor on "Marijuana, Alcohol, & the Adolescent Brain." As cannabis use becomes normalized in our society, thankfully, it is important to recognize how this may affect future generations. It is our responsibility to understand how cannabis works in the brain and impacts social development of our youth. Ralph further describes how other substances affect the brain, which is also applicable to brains of all ages. Really worth listening to, even if you have heard Ralph before, or think you understand what THC is doing in the brain. 58 minutes
