Summary: A new presentation by Ralph Cantor on "Marijuana, Alcohol, & the Adolescent Brain." As cannabis use becomes normalized in our society, thankfully, it is important to recognize how this may affect future generations. It is our responsibility to understand how cannabis works in the brain and impacts social development of our youth. Ralph further describes how other substances affect the brain, which is also applicable to brains of all ages. Really worth listening to, even if you have heard Ralph before, or think you understand what THC is doing in the brain. 58 minutes