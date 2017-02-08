As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Dahr Jamail, Maria Alejandra Rodriguez Acha
 Alex Smith  
"Beyond the Green Zone" war reporter Dahr Jamail covers climate change like no other. His stories and his story. Then Peruvian climate activist, anthropologist and feminist Maria Alejandra Rodriguez Acha adds another fresh perspective.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

New David Rovics song: The Age of the Robber Barons
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro point at 30:12 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

