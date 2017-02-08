Climate: Breaking the Silence

Subtitle: voices they don't want heard

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dahr Jamail, Maria Alejandra Rodriguez Acha

Summary: "Beyond the Green Zone" war reporter Dahr Jamail covers climate change like no other. His stories and his story. Then Peruvian climate activist, anthropologist and feminist Maria Alejandra Rodriguez Acha adds another fresh perspective.

Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock



New David Rovics song: The Age of the Robber Barons

Notes: In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro point at 30:12 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.



