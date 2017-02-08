No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
"Beyond the Green Zone" war reporter Dahr Jamail covers climate change like no other. His stories and his story. Then Peruvian climate activist, anthropologist and feminist Maria Alejandra Rodriguez Acha adds another fresh perspective.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
New David Rovics song: The Age of the Robber Barons
