No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Hey I’m Scott Clark and this is the Sonic Café. Welcome to episode 31. This time our eclectic music mix covers over fifty years. Listen for tunes from Carmen McRae, Genesis, Cale Parks, Ursula 1000, The Ultra Violett Sounds, Steely Dan and more. Plus welcome our newest sponsor… New… Meatloaf On A String… it’s 100% delicious… and 100% waterproof. All that and much more comin’ right at you on the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Bring the ship up to broadcast depth...
Artist: Laurence Fishburne
LP: The Matrix
Yr: 1999
Song 2: Papa's Got A Brand New Bag
Artist: James Brown
LP: The Classic Rhythm + Blues Collection (1964/67)
Yr: 1964
Song 3: Bullet The Blue Sky
Artist: U2
LP: The Joshua Tree
Yr: 1987
Song 4: Mr. Magic
Artist: Carmen McRae
LP: Jazz Divas (Disc 3)
Yr: 1950
Song 5: Tin Tin Deo
Artist: David Sanborn
LP: Closer
Yr: 2005
Song 6: mash_get_me
Artist: Charles Winchester III
LP: M*A*S*H
Yr: 1977
Song 7: Home by the sea
Artist: Genesis
LP: Genesis
Yr: 1983
Song 8: Problems
Artist: Scott Clark
LP:
Yr: 2016
Song 9: One at a Time
Artist: Cale Parks
LP: To Swift Mars
Yr: 2009
Song 10: I Alone
Artist: Live
LP: Throwing Copper
Yr: 1994
Song 11: Deacon Blues
Artist: Steely Dan
LP: Aja
Yr: 1977
Song 12: Peau D' Ane
Artist: Ultra Violett Sounds
LP: Unknown Album
Yr: 1996
Song 13: Take Off Your Clothes and Come On In
Artist: Firesign Theatre
LP: Waiting for the Electrician or Someone Like Him
Yr: 1968
Song 14: Animals
Artist: Talking Heads
LP: Fear Of Music
Yr: 1979
Song 15: Savoir Faire
Artist: Ursula 1000
LP: The Now Sound Of Ursula 1000
Yr: 1999
Song 16: Meatloaf On A String
Artist: Gary Owens
LP: Silly Show Sponsors
Yr: 1968
Song 17: Grove Me
Artist: King Floyd
LP: #1 Love Songs Of The '70s
Yr: 1970
Song 18: Luna d'Estate
Artist: Sciascia,Armando
LP: Mondi Caldi di Notte
Yr: 1962
The Sonic Cafe features an intelligent, eclectic mix of music, comedy and pop culture showcasing 30 to 60 years of content within each episode.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves music, comedy and pop culture rather than breakfast, lunch and dinner. All announcer voiceovers are presented over the background noise of a busy cafe with references made to the café environment to create a theatre of the mind experience for listeners.
The program actually does originate from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
Original syndication date was 7/22/2016. At that time 31 shows had already been produced (over six months of content) with new episodes produced weekly.
