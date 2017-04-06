As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Music For The Mountain Bluegrass 
 hard-driving bluegrass music
 Music
 Jon 'Chip' Colcord
 Out of the Woods Radio  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

JENNI LYN - Tell Me - Burn Another Candle - Katherine St.

(break)

TERRY BAUCOM'S DUKES OF DRIVE - The Rock - Fourth And Goal - Dualtone

SIERRA HULL - What Do You Say? - Daybreak - Rounder

BILLIE RENEE' - Listening To The Rain - Songs From The Heart - Truegrass Entertainment

(break)

JUNIOR SISK & RAMBLER'S CHOICE - Shape Up Or Ship Out - The Mountains Are Caling Me Home - Mountain Fever

JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - You're Gonna Change (Or I'm Gonna Leave) - Bluegrass Essentials - Hip-O

(Del McCoury ID for Music for the Mountain)

THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - Cheap Mike - Del And Woody - McCoury Music

BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Lonesome Truck Driver's Blues - Bluegrass, 1950-1958 (disc 2) - Bear Family

(break)

FLATT & SCRUGGS - Don't This Road Look Rough And Rocky - Flatt & Scruggs, 1948-1959 - Bear Family

THE SELDOM SCENE - I Don't Know You - Act Four - Sugar Hill

SAM HILL - Go To Work Blues - Hard Luck & Trouble - New Timey

ZOE & CLOYD - Let's All Go Down To The River - Eyes Brand New - Z&C

(break)

BIG COUNTRY BLUEGRASS - Waste Not, Want Not - Let Them Know I'm From Virginia - Rebel

ALLEN SHADD - The Gold Rush - Miles From The Hard Road - Self

(Dan Tyminski ID for Music for the Mountain)

ALISON KRAUSS & UNION STATION - The Road Is A Lover - So Long So Wrong - Rounder

(break)

LARRY SPARKS - Life Of Sorrow - Lonesome And Blue: More Favorites - Rebel

THE STANLEY BROTHERS - Close By - Angel Band: Classic Mercury Recordings - Mercury

(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

  Download Program Podcast
00:57:50 English 2017-04-06
 Concord, New Hampshire
  View Script
    
Part 1  00:28:22  128Kbps mp3
(27MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
Part 2  00:29:28  128Kbps mp3
(28MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
   