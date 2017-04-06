Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)
JENNI LYN - Tell Me - Burn Another Candle - Katherine St.
(break)
TERRY BAUCOM'S DUKES OF DRIVE - The Rock - Fourth And Goal - Dualtone
SIERRA HULL - What Do You Say? - Daybreak - Rounder
BILLIE RENEE' - Listening To The Rain - Songs From The Heart - Truegrass Entertainment
(break)
JUNIOR SISK & RAMBLER'S CHOICE - Shape Up Or Ship Out - The Mountains Are Caling Me Home - Mountain Fever
JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - You're Gonna Change (Or I'm Gonna Leave) - Bluegrass Essentials - Hip-O
(Del McCoury ID for Music for the Mountain)
THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - Cheap Mike - Del And Woody - McCoury Music
BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Lonesome Truck Driver's Blues - Bluegrass, 1950-1958 (disc 2) - Bear Family
(break)
FLATT & SCRUGGS - Don't This Road Look Rough And Rocky - Flatt & Scruggs, 1948-1959 - Bear Family
THE SELDOM SCENE - I Don't Know You - Act Four - Sugar Hill
SAM HILL - Go To Work Blues - Hard Luck & Trouble - New Timey
ZOE & CLOYD - Let's All Go Down To The River - Eyes Brand New - Z&C
(break)
BIG COUNTRY BLUEGRASS - Waste Not, Want Not - Let Them Know I'm From Virginia - Rebel
ALLEN SHADD - The Gold Rush - Miles From The Hard Road - Self
(Dan Tyminski ID for Music for the Mountain)
ALISON KRAUSS & UNION STATION - The Road Is A Lover - So Long So Wrong - Rounder
(break)
LARRY SPARKS - Life Of Sorrow - Lonesome And Blue: More Favorites - Rebel
THE STANLEY BROTHERS - Close By - Angel Band: Classic Mercury Recordings - Mercury
(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)