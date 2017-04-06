Notes: Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)



JENNI LYN - Tell Me - Burn Another Candle - Katherine St.



TERRY BAUCOM'S DUKES OF DRIVE - The Rock - Fourth And Goal - Dualtone



SIERRA HULL - What Do You Say? - Daybreak - Rounder



BILLIE RENEE' - Listening To The Rain - Songs From The Heart - Truegrass Entertainment



JUNIOR SISK & RAMBLER'S CHOICE - Shape Up Or Ship Out - The Mountains Are Caling Me Home - Mountain Fever



JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - You're Gonna Change (Or I'm Gonna Leave) - Bluegrass Essentials - Hip-O



(Del McCoury ID for Music for the Mountain)



THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - Cheap Mike - Del And Woody - McCoury Music



BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Lonesome Truck Driver's Blues - Bluegrass, 1950-1958 (disc 2) - Bear Family



FLATT & SCRUGGS - Don't This Road Look Rough And Rocky - Flatt & Scruggs, 1948-1959 - Bear Family



THE SELDOM SCENE - I Don't Know You - Act Four - Sugar Hill



SAM HILL - Go To Work Blues - Hard Luck & Trouble - New Timey



ZOE & CLOYD - Let's All Go Down To The River - Eyes Brand New - Z&C



BIG COUNTRY BLUEGRASS - Waste Not, Want Not - Let Them Know I'm From Virginia - Rebel



ALLEN SHADD - The Gold Rush - Miles From The Hard Road - Self



(Dan Tyminski ID for Music for the Mountain)



ALISON KRAUSS & UNION STATION - The Road Is A Lover - So Long So Wrong - Rounder



LARRY SPARKS - Life Of Sorrow - Lonesome And Blue: More Favorites - Rebel



THE STANLEY BROTHERS - Close By - Angel Band: Classic Mercury Recordings - Mercury



(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)