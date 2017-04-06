As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
This version of the program is divided into 6 segments so broadcasters who desire to use this content can insert your station info, etc. The segments vary in length.

Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO

NEW RIDERS OF THE PURPLE SAGE - Whatcha Gonna Do - New Riders Of The Purple Sage - Columbia/Legacy

(break)

WYATT EASTERLING - Don't Cry For Me - Divining Rod - Phoenix Rising

MIKE LAUREANNO - Comfort Of An Old Friend - Tightrope - University Studios

CHRIS STAPLETON - Daddy Doesn't Pray Anymore - Traveller - Mercury Nashville

ALISON KRAUSS - Windy City - Windy City - Capitol

(break)

SOFIA TALVIK - Dusty Heart, Empty Hand - Big Sky Country - Makaki

SOFIA TALVIK - Glow - The Owls Are Not What They Seem - Makaki

DANNY SCHMIDT - Bad Year For Cane - Owls - Live Once

GWYNETH MORELAND - The California Zephyr - Cider - Self

(break)

TIM O'BRIEN - A Few Old Memories - Where The River Meets The Road - Howdy Skies

BOB WEIR - Blue Mountain - Blue Mountain - Legacy

THE GARRETT NEWTON BAND - Take This Hammer - Young Heart, Old Soul - Pinecastle

FLASHBACK - You're Still To Blame - Foxhounds And Fiddles - Pinecastle

RANDY STEELE - ...To The New Perspective - Songs From The Suck - South Willow

DAVEY O - My Parade - A Bright Horizon Line - H3o

BYRD AND STREET - The Good Old Days - This Much Is True - Self

(break)

RIC ALLENDORF - Morning Drive - Single - Self

MALCOLM HOLCOMBE - Outta Luck (edit) - Pretty Little Troubles - Gypsy Eyes

KYLE ALDEN - These Days - Down In The West Volume 2 - Self

HEATHER STYKA - Not Your Rose - The Bittersweet Tapes - Kite Stripe

SCOTT COOK - Learning To Let Go - Further Down The Line - Self

(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting For Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)

CASSIE & MAGGIE - Let No Man Steal Your Thyme - The Willow Collection - Self

OGALO - Merlin l'ascenseur - Decousu - Self

MERLIN SNIDER - Abraham's Light - One Light Many Windows - Barking Dog

SKINNER & T'WITCH - Love Me Forever - The Fool's Journey - Self

(break)

JOE NEWBERRY & APRIL VERCH - I Can't Sit Down - Going Home - Slab Town

ANDRE BRUNET - La Fille Morte - La Grosse Maison Rouge - Self

ORDINARY ELEPHANT - Can I Count On You - Before I Go - Berkalin

(break)

TAARKA - Carried Away - Fading Mystery - Self

(break

FRONT COUNTRY - If Something Breaks - Other Love Songs - Organic

LINDSAY LOU & THE FLATBELLYS - Everything Changed - Ionia - Earthwork

AMILIA K. SPICER - Shotgun - Wow And Flutter - Self

(break)

BEAU - Smilin' Billy Lye - When Butterflies Scream - Cherry Red

JENN RAWLING & BASHO PARKS - Slippery Slope - Tarantula Arms - Waterbug

BOB DYLAN - When I Paint My Masterpiece (demo) - Another Self Portrait (1969-1971): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 10 - Columbia

(break)

SERA CAHOONE - House Our Own - From Where I Started - Lady Muleskinner

THE SECRET SISTERS - Let There Be Lonely - Put Your Needle Down - Universal

ROBBIE FULKS - South Bend Soldiers On - Upland Stories - Bloodshot

PETER MULVEY - Just Before The War (edit) - Are You Listening? - Righteous Babe

(break)

THE STEEL WHEELS - To The Wild - Wild As We Came Here - Big Ring

STURGILL SIMPSON - Breakers Roar - A Sailor's Guide To The Earth - Atlantic

THE SUITCASE JUNKET - Red Flannel Rose - Pile Driver - Signature Sounds

