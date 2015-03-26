Notes: Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, NHK Japan, and Sputnik Radio.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on the war in Mosul, where civilians continue to be caught up in the attacks between Daesh fighters and the US/Iraq coalition. She presents Patrick Cockburn's articles in the UK Independent about the daily civilian deaths which are justified as human shields, rather than inaccurate bombings. Syria denies the claims of using chemical weapons in a recent attack, saying that they bombed a rebel stash of those weapons. Meanwhile John Mccain thinks it is incredulous to allow the Syrian people to determine their own future. Alison then reports on the victory by liberal candidate Lenin Moreno in Ecuador who intends to continue the work of Rafael Correa.

From CUBA- In Ecuador, the losing opposition presidential candidate is claiming electoral fraud, while OAS monitors hail the voting procedures. At the UN Cuba insisted that nations with nuclear weapons maintain their commitment to a world free of weapons of mass destruction. El Salvador has become the first country to ban metal mining nationwide. A Brazilian court is investigating illegal campaign financing in the last presidential election.

From JAPAN- South Korean prosecutors are holding and interrogating impeached President Park Geun-hye for financial crimes while in office. Then an Insight on Japan's decision to send back its ambassador to South Korea and how this could affect bilateral relations.

From RUSSIA- Two short pieces from Afshin Rattansi's show called Going Underground. One year ago there was much ado about the Panama Papers and all the politicians expected to fall from the scandal- the story is forgotten, poverty is rising in Europe, and Panama bankers had their best year ever. Selected PM of the UK, Theresa May, is on a business visit to Saudi Arabia, which is using billions of dollars worth of British weapons to annihilate Yemen.



"If they can get you asking the wrong questions, they don't have to worry about the answers."

-Thomas Pynchon



