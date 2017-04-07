Summary: This week’s Thunderbolt begins in ‘alternative reality’ complete with ‘alternative facts’ as we ride some hot rails to Hell!



And that’s only the beginning! (Whoever let this guy loose in public with a microphone, anyway?)



Next, the Thunderbolt provides listeners with an analysis of humanity’s current situation. (It is dire. Surprise, surprise.)



Then, Mr. Thunderbolt provides evidence that some anarchists are idiots — but then the Toothless Old Grandpa ‘steals his thunder’ so to speak when the Ancient One makes both an appearance and an argument that some liberals are idiots as well! (You can always count on the Toothless Old Grandpa for — something…)



Next — in light of the fact that the president’s minions keep getting caught lying about Russian connections — the producer of the Thunderbolt wishes to change position on the ‘Russia secretly controls Trump’ meme by accepting that the Russians indeed may have firm grasp of some very short hairs upon our presidents very private parts — and we are willing to concede that there may indeed be more there there than than was originally thought possible here in the secret underground Thunderbolt studio.



We are never afraid to do a U-turn if we discover that we are traveling in the wrong direction.



Then — for the feature Thunderbolt this week we shatter the ‘glass ceiling’ of ‘alternative facts’ in a blaze of glory as we break on through to the other side and into actual ‘reality’ concerning immigrants in a truly electric Thunderbolt of which we stand very proud!



All of this is found exclusively here — your source for ‘fact based’ reality delivered in a truly unforgettable fashion!



The Thunderbolt! Zapping evildoers since 2011!



