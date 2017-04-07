As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 !earshot 20 
 Episode 229 of the !earshot 20: Interviews with Owen Meany's Batting Stance & Rain Over St. Ambrose
 Weekly Program
 Brian Cleveland & Anthony Enman
 Brian Cleveland  
Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland count down the Top 20 albums charting across Canada this week from earshot-online.com, chat with Owen Meany's Batting Stance & Rain Over St. Ambrose, take a look at music news with Stephen Carlick of Exclaim!, and much more.
Spoken Word: 38 minutes
96% New
87% CanCon
43% FemCon

20. The xx - "Test Me"
19. Begonia - "Juniper"
18. The Courtneys - "25"

!earshot Extra: Owen Meany's Batting Stance - "Dissonance"

17. Louise Burns - "Young Mopes"
16. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Sleep Drifter"
15. The Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer - "Get Ready"
14. Bill & Joel Plaskett - "No Sight Compares"
13. Amelia Curran - "Act of Human Kindness"
12. The Luyas - "Beating Bowser"
11. Thundercat - "Tokyo"
10. Pick A Piper - "Night Owl"
9. Japandroids - "Near To The Wild Heart Of Life"
8. Jacques Greene - "Real Time"

!earshot Extra: Beta Frontiers ft. Carmen Elle - "If I Stayed"

7. Tim Darcy - "Saint Germain"
6. The Sadies - "The Good Years"

!earshot Extra: Rain Over St. Ambrose - "Wasted Days"

5. Century Palm - "Dead Soon"
4. Homeshake - "Timing"
3. Austra - "Utopia"
2. Jenn Grant - "Working Girl"
1. B.A. Johnston - "IKEA I used To Be A Man"
This program is produced weekly from Local 107.3 FM in Saint John, New Brunswick and available for free syndication internationally on over 30 community radio partners. If you choose to air !earshot 20, or have any questions or comments. please let us know at earshot20@gmail.com

!earshot is published by the National Campus and Community Radio Association and all contents are copyright © 1999-2017.

  Download Program Podcast
00:00:00 English 2017-04-07
 Local 107.3 FM (CFMH) - Saint John, New Brunswick
  View Script
    
 00:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(83MB) Mono		 3 Download File...
 00:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(82MB) Mono		 3 Download File...
   