!earshot 20 - April 7, 2017

Subtitle: Episode 229 of the !earshot 20: Interviews with Owen Meany's Batting Stance & Rain Over St. Ambrose

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Brian Cleveland & Anthony Enman

Summary: Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland count down the Top 20 albums charting across Canada this week from earshot-online.com, chat with Owen Meany's Batting Stance & Rain Over St. Ambrose, take a look at music news with Stephen Carlick of Exclaim!, and much more.

Credits: Spoken Word: 38 minutes

96% New

87% CanCon

43% FemCon



20. The xx - "Test Me"

19. Begonia - "Juniper"

18. The Courtneys - "25"



!earshot Extra: Owen Meany's Batting Stance - "Dissonance"



17. Louise Burns - "Young Mopes"

16. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Sleep Drifter"

15. The Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer - "Get Ready"

14. Bill & Joel Plaskett - "No Sight Compares"

13. Amelia Curran - "Act of Human Kindness"

12. The Luyas - "Beating Bowser"

11. Thundercat - "Tokyo"

10. Pick A Piper - "Night Owl"

9. Japandroids - "Near To The Wild Heart Of Life"

8. Jacques Greene - "Real Time"



!earshot Extra: Beta Frontiers ft. Carmen Elle - "If I Stayed"



7. Tim Darcy - "Saint Germain"

6. The Sadies - "The Good Years"



!earshot Extra: Rain Over St. Ambrose - "Wasted Days"



5. Century Palm - "Dead Soon"

4. Homeshake - "Timing"

3. Austra - "Utopia"

2. Jenn Grant - "Working Girl"

1. B.A. Johnston - "IKEA I used To Be A Man"

