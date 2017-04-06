Notes: Frantic Chant-Paisley Pie-The Glass Factory-2017-Dog Got a Bone

This Other Kingdom-Comatose-Rêveur -2017-Wrong Way Records

The Prefab Messiahs-The Man Who Killed Reality-The Man Who Killed Reality – Single-2017-The Prefab Messiahs

Papernut Cambridge-Lose Him-Second Sun-2017-Eggs in Aspic

Los Silver Mornings-Rompan Todo A La Cuenta De Tres-Are you ready?-2014-G.O.D. Records

Nuvem Leopardo-Irreal-Quintessência-2017-Nuvem Leopardo

Fumaça Preta-La trampa-Impuros Fanáticos-2016-Soundway Records

El Opio-Una Bruja en el Cuzco-Back to Peru, Vol. 1-2010-Vampi Soul

Los Mutables-Pasos en la Luna-Back to Peru, Vol. 1-2010-Vampi Soul

Vago Sagrado-Valentina-Vol. II-2017-Vago Sagrado

Serpentina Satelite-Campo de Marte-Long Play-2004-Serpentina Satelite

Aquaserge-Les Yeux Fermes-Laisse ça être-2017-Crammed Discs

Chicagojazzen-Jörnköket Byggde Denna Spea Kropp-Ständut Black-2017-Zeon Light Skiva

The Myrrors-El Aleph-Hasta La Victoria-2017-Beyond Beyond is Beyond Records

Dire Wolves-Fogged Out (One)-Excursions to Cloudland-2017-Beyond Beyond is Beyond

Electric Moon-The Loop-Stardust Rituals-2017-Sulatron

Sula Bassana-Frogs-Organ Accumulator-2017-Sulatron