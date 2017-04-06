Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
unriseoceanbender.com | Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia / wrir.org. Downloads are for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations.
Frantic Chant-Paisley Pie-The Glass Factory-2017-Dog Got a Bone
This Other Kingdom-Comatose-Rêveur -2017-Wrong Way Records
The Prefab Messiahs-The Man Who Killed Reality-The Man Who Killed Reality – Single-2017-The Prefab Messiahs
Papernut Cambridge-Lose Him-Second Sun-2017-Eggs in Aspic
Los Silver Mornings-Rompan Todo A La Cuenta De Tres-Are you ready?-2014-G.O.D. Records
Nuvem Leopardo-Irreal-Quintessência-2017-Nuvem Leopardo
Fumaça Preta-La trampa-Impuros Fanáticos-2016-Soundway Records
El Opio-Una Bruja en el Cuzco-Back to Peru, Vol. 1-2010-Vampi Soul
Los Mutables-Pasos en la Luna-Back to Peru, Vol. 1-2010-Vampi Soul
Vago Sagrado-Valentina-Vol. II-2017-Vago Sagrado
Serpentina Satelite-Campo de Marte-Long Play-2004-Serpentina Satelite
Aquaserge-Les Yeux Fermes-Laisse ça être-2017-Crammed Discs
Chicagojazzen-Jörnköket Byggde Denna Spea Kropp-Ständut Black-2017-Zeon Light Skiva
The Myrrors-El Aleph-Hasta La Victoria-2017-Beyond Beyond is Beyond Records
Dire Wolves-Fogged Out (One)-Excursions to Cloudland-2017-Beyond Beyond is Beyond
Electric Moon-The Loop-Stardust Rituals-2017-Sulatron
Sula Bassana-Frogs-Organ Accumulator-2017-Sulatron