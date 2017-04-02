|
| Ambiance Congo
| Music
| David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
| Motherland Influence
| Congolese popular music
|WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
www.ambiancecongo.blogspot.com
|PART A
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
sebene from DORIS ILOKO (this program’s theme song)
from the CD PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music
2) Nouvelle Ecriture
CAFE
from the CD A LA UNE
Clarys Music
3) Wenge Musica B.C.B.G
TCATCHO MBALA
from the CD PLEINS FEUX!!!
SaGa Production
4) Extra Musica
MELANGE
from the CD OURAGAN
Declic/Tropic Production
5) Ruffin Nkoy Loola
NIKITA
from the CD URSULA
Sonodisc
6) Felix Wazekwa
BOMBA NGAI
from the CD BONJOUR MONSIEUR
JPS Productions
7) Suzuki 4X4
VELOURS
from the CD DECOMPTE FINAL
Simon Music-SIPE
8) Academia
SOMUNKIRIYE
from the CD VIAGRA
secteur a
9) Z1 International
RECREATION D’AMOUR
from the CD ERE DE VERITE
Simon Music-SIPE
PART B
10) Bana OK
INTERPELLATION
from the CD INTERPELLATION
Compil’s Productions
11) Empire Bakuba
BOMOYI YA MOTO
from the CD FLASH!
Solfege Universel Production
12) Dindo Yogo
CONTRAINTE D’AFFAIRES
from the LP DINDO YOGO CHANTE PISCOS
Rythmes et Musique
13) Evoloko Joker & Langa-Langa Stars
DONE
from the LP LA BELLE DE BANGUI
Rythmes et Musique
14) Le Prince Youlou Mabiala & l’Orchestre Kamikaze Loningisa
Toutou
from the LP COUPER SOUCIS
Disco Mabele
15) Orchestre Sinza
JUSTINE
from the 45 RPM single
EMI/Pathe Marconi
16)Orchestre Les Rebelles
QUATRE BOUGIES
from the 45 RPM single
Pathe Marconi/EMI
|01:59:20
|English
|2017-04-02
| View Script
