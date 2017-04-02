Notes: PART A

1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

sebene from DORIS ILOKO (this program’s theme song)

from the CD PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music



2) Nouvelle Ecriture

CAFE

from the CD A LA UNE

Clarys Music



3) Wenge Musica B.C.B.G

TCATCHO MBALA

from the CD PLEINS FEUX!!!

SaGa Production



4) Extra Musica

MELANGE

from the CD OURAGAN

Declic/Tropic Production



5) Ruffin Nkoy Loola

NIKITA

from the CD URSULA

Sonodisc



6) Felix Wazekwa

BOMBA NGAI

from the CD BONJOUR MONSIEUR

JPS Productions



7) Suzuki 4X4

VELOURS

from the CD DECOMPTE FINAL

Simon Music-SIPE



8) Academia

SOMUNKIRIYE

from the CD VIAGRA

secteur a



9) Z1 International

RECREATION D’AMOUR

from the CD ERE DE VERITE

Simon Music-SIPE



PART B

10) Bana OK

INTERPELLATION

from the CD INTERPELLATION

Compil’s Productions



11) Empire Bakuba

BOMOYI YA MOTO

from the CD FLASH!

Solfege Universel Production



12) Dindo Yogo

CONTRAINTE D’AFFAIRES

from the LP DINDO YOGO CHANTE PISCOS

Rythmes et Musique



13) Evoloko Joker & Langa-Langa Stars

DONE

from the LP LA BELLE DE BANGUI

Rythmes et Musique



14) Le Prince Youlou Mabiala & l’Orchestre Kamikaze Loningisa

Toutou

from the LP COUPER SOUCIS

Disco Mabele



15) Orchestre Sinza

JUSTINE

from the 45 RPM single

EMI/Pathe Marconi



16)Orchestre Les Rebelles

QUATRE BOUGIES

from the 45 RPM single

Pathe Marconi/EMI