Notes: PART A

1)Mose “Fan Fan” Sesengo & l’Orchestre Somo Somo (DRCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2)Orchestra Baobab (Senegal)

Foulo

Tribute to Ndiouga Dieng

Worls Circuit Records



3)Los Manolos (Spain)

La Noche del Hawaiiano (feat. Peret)

Manolos, Suban al Escenario!



4)Ennanga Vision (Uganda/UK)

Like a Football

Ennanga Vision

SoundWay Records



5) Albert Bisaso Ssempeke (Uganda)

Ensireba Ya Munnanga

Albita

InnerCat Music Group, LLC



6)Albert Bisaso Ssempeke (Cuba)

Mata Siguaraya

Music from Uganda: Vol. 1

Albert Bisaso Ssempeke



7)Janka Nabay & The Bubu Gang (Sierra Leone)

Build Music

Build Music

Luaka Bop



8)Pedrinho (Cabo Verde)

Chema

Synthesizetro-Atlantic Hypnotica from the Cape Verde Islands 1973-1988 the Soul: As

Ostinato Records



9)Africa Negra (Sao Tome e Principe)

Bodja Mato

Madelena Meu Amor

Gravisom



10)B.E. Batta & his Eastern Star Dance Band (Nigeria)

Baby Pancake

Nigeria’s Request Programme

Phillips



11)Peregoyo y Su Cambo Vacana (Colombia)

El Mareno

El Rey del Curralao

Otrabanda Records & Music



12)King N’Gom (Senegal)

Viva Maravillas

Senegal 70: Sonic Gems & Previously Unreleased Recordings from the 70’s

Analog Africa



13)Omar Pene & Supe Diamono (Senegal)

Djiko

Nila

Celluloid



Part B

14)Mdou Moctar (Niger)

Adounia

Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazouqhai (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Sahel Sounds



15)Koudede (Niger)

Souvenir

Amqhar-d’hana

Taxila



16)Fatou Seidi Ghali & Alamnou Akrouni (Niger)

Erlegh Ifanata

Les Filles de Illiqhadad

Sahel Sounds



17)Noura Mint Seymali (Mauritania)

Arbina

Arbina

Glitterbeat



18)Alkibar Jr. (Mali)

Nouhoum

Jamal

Studio Mali



19) Mdou Moctar (Niger)

Iblis Amghar

Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazouqhai (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Sahel Sounds





20)Les Amazones d’Afrique (West Africa)

Anisokoma (feat. Rokia Kone & Kandia Kouyate)

Republique Amazone

Real World Records



21)Elida Almeida (Cabo Verde)

Discriminason

Djunta Kudjer

Lusafrica



22)Frantz Dugue (Haiti)

Amour

Frantz Dugue

Sacodis



23)Les Diablotins (Gabon)

Pardonne-Moi

Les Daiblotins 83 a Paris Volume 6

Editions Diablotins



24) Maquis du Zaire (RDCongo/Tanzania)

Denise

Urgent Jumping! East African Musiki wa Dansi Classics 1972-1982

Sterns