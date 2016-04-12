As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Motherland Influence 
 
 Music
 Graybeard & DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
PART A
1)Mose “Fan Fan” Sesengo & l’Orchestre Somo Somo (DRCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2)Orchestra Baobab (Senegal)
Foulo
Tribute to Ndiouga Dieng
Worls Circuit Records

3)Los Manolos (Spain)
La Noche del Hawaiiano (feat. Peret)
Manolos, Suban al Escenario!

4)Ennanga Vision (Uganda/UK)
Like a Football
Ennanga Vision
SoundWay Records

5) Albert Bisaso Ssempeke (Uganda)
Ensireba Ya Munnanga
Albita
InnerCat Music Group, LLC

6)Albert Bisaso Ssempeke (Cuba)
Mata Siguaraya
Music from Uganda: Vol. 1
Albert Bisaso Ssempeke

7)Janka Nabay & The Bubu Gang (Sierra Leone)
Build Music
Build Music
Luaka Bop

8)Pedrinho (Cabo Verde)
Chema
Synthesizetro-Atlantic Hypnotica from the Cape Verde Islands 1973-1988 the Soul: As
Ostinato Records

9)Africa Negra (Sao Tome e Principe)
Bodja Mato
Madelena Meu Amor
Gravisom

10)B.E. Batta & his Eastern Star Dance Band (Nigeria)
Baby Pancake
Nigeria’s Request Programme
Phillips

11)Peregoyo y Su Cambo Vacana (Colombia)
El Mareno
El Rey del Curralao
Otrabanda Records & Music

12)King N’Gom (Senegal)
Viva Maravillas
Senegal 70: Sonic Gems & Previously Unreleased Recordings from the 70’s
Analog Africa

13)Omar Pene & Supe Diamono (Senegal)
Djiko
Nila
Celluloid

Part B
14)Mdou Moctar (Niger)
Adounia
Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazouqhai (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sahel Sounds

15)Koudede (Niger)
Souvenir
Amqhar-d’hana
Taxila

16)Fatou Seidi Ghali & Alamnou Akrouni (Niger)
Erlegh Ifanata
Les Filles de Illiqhadad
Sahel Sounds

17)Noura Mint Seymali (Mauritania)
Arbina
Arbina
Glitterbeat

18)Alkibar Jr. (Mali)
Nouhoum
Jamal
Studio Mali

19) Mdou Moctar (Niger)
Iblis Amghar
Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazouqhai (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sahel Sounds


20)Les Amazones d’Afrique (West Africa)
Anisokoma (feat. Rokia Kone & Kandia Kouyate)
Republique Amazone
Real World Records

21)Elida Almeida (Cabo Verde)
Discriminason
Djunta Kudjer
Lusafrica

22)Frantz Dugue (Haiti)
Amour
Frantz Dugue
Sacodis

23)Les Diablotins (Gabon)
Pardonne-Moi
Les Daiblotins 83 a Paris Volume 6
Editions Diablotins

24) Maquis du Zaire (RDCongo/Tanzania)
Denise
Urgent Jumping! East African Musiki wa Dansi Classics 1972-1982
Sterns

