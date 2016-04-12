|
| The Motherland Influence
| Music
| Graybeard & DJ Daudi
| Motherland Influence
| For non-profit use only.
| No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
| African, Latin & Caribbean music
|WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
|PART A
1)Mose “Fan Fan” Sesengo & l’Orchestre Somo Somo (DRCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2)Orchestra Baobab (Senegal)
Foulo
Tribute to Ndiouga Dieng
Worls Circuit Records
3)Los Manolos (Spain)
La Noche del Hawaiiano (feat. Peret)
Manolos, Suban al Escenario!
4)Ennanga Vision (Uganda/UK)
Like a Football
Ennanga Vision
SoundWay Records
5) Albert Bisaso Ssempeke (Uganda)
Ensireba Ya Munnanga
Albita
InnerCat Music Group, LLC
6)Albert Bisaso Ssempeke (Cuba)
Mata Siguaraya
Music from Uganda: Vol. 1
Albert Bisaso Ssempeke
7)Janka Nabay & The Bubu Gang (Sierra Leone)
Build Music
Build Music
Luaka Bop
8)Pedrinho (Cabo Verde)
Chema
Synthesizetro-Atlantic Hypnotica from the Cape Verde Islands 1973-1988 the Soul: As
Ostinato Records
9)Africa Negra (Sao Tome e Principe)
Bodja Mato
Madelena Meu Amor
Gravisom
10)B.E. Batta & his Eastern Star Dance Band (Nigeria)
Baby Pancake
Nigeria’s Request Programme
Phillips
11)Peregoyo y Su Cambo Vacana (Colombia)
El Mareno
El Rey del Curralao
Otrabanda Records & Music
12)King N’Gom (Senegal)
Viva Maravillas
Senegal 70: Sonic Gems & Previously Unreleased Recordings from the 70’s
Analog Africa
13)Omar Pene & Supe Diamono (Senegal)
Djiko
Nila
Celluloid
Part B
14)Mdou Moctar (Niger)
Adounia
Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazouqhai (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sahel Sounds
15)Koudede (Niger)
Souvenir
Amqhar-d’hana
Taxila
16)Fatou Seidi Ghali & Alamnou Akrouni (Niger)
Erlegh Ifanata
Les Filles de Illiqhadad
Sahel Sounds
17)Noura Mint Seymali (Mauritania)
Arbina
Arbina
Glitterbeat
18)Alkibar Jr. (Mali)
Nouhoum
Jamal
Studio Mali
19) Mdou Moctar (Niger)
Iblis Amghar
Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazouqhai (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sahel Sounds
20)Les Amazones d’Afrique (West Africa)
Anisokoma (feat. Rokia Kone & Kandia Kouyate)
Republique Amazone
Real World Records
21)Elida Almeida (Cabo Verde)
Discriminason
Djunta Kudjer
Lusafrica
22)Frantz Dugue (Haiti)
Amour
Frantz Dugue
Sacodis
23)Les Diablotins (Gabon)
Pardonne-Moi
Les Daiblotins 83 a Paris Volume 6
Editions Diablotins
24) Maquis du Zaire (RDCongo/Tanzania)
Denise
Urgent Jumping! East African Musiki wa Dansi Classics 1972-1982
Sterns
|01:59:57
|English
