Program Information
 Latin Waves  
 ​​​​​Michael Albert on the current economic system and need to move to participatory economy
 Weekly Program
 Michael Albert
 latinwaves@gmail.com  
Michael Albert is an American activist, speaker, and writer. He is co-editor of ZNet, and co-editor and co-founder of Z Magazine. He also co-founded South End Press and has written numerous books and articles.

Micheal speaks about the structures of society that continually enhance the few at the benefits of the many. And what we need to do to make the changes we need.
Stuart and Sylvia Richardson,
Latin Waves Grassroots Media
www.latinwavesmedia.com

​​​​​Michael Albert on the current economic system and need to move to participatory economy
00:31:28 English 2017-01-20
 Vancouver, www.latinwavesmedia.com
  View Script
    
