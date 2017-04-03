As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Upbeat Music Hour 
 Upbeat Music Hour Show 42
 Music
 
 Gary Flanagan  
Golden Oldies (70s, 80s, 90s)
Hosted and Produced by Gary Flanagan

  Download Program Podcast
01:00:00 English 2017-04-03
 Saint John, NB, Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(84MB) Stereo		 11 Download File...
   