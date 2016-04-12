As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Secret Truth 
 Press TV news special (07Apr2017)
https://youtube.com/watch?v=IhxVYWzZLAk
The United States has launched a missile strike in Syria on Thursday, targeting an airbase in the western province of Homs. It said the attack was in response to a suspected chemical attack allegedly carried out by government forces in Idlib earlier this week. Damascus has rejected the allegations and called the attack a blatant aggression, which makes the U-S a partner of terrorists. Many believe that Washington’s move can further escalate tensions in the war-ravaged country. We have a report.

