The United States has launched a missile strike in Syria on Thursday, targeting an airbase in the western province of Homs. It said the attack was in response to a suspected chemical attack allegedly carried out by government forces in Idlib earlier this week. Damascus has rejected the allegations and called the attack a blatant aggression, which makes the U-S a partner of terrorists. Many believe that Washington’s move can further escalate tensions in the war-ravaged country. We have a report.