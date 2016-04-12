Broadcast 395

Summary: Here's the current season of Radio Thrift Shop counting up to 400 episodes in Spring of 2017. Radio Thrift Shop evolves and changes every few months and is an homage to the underground era of broadcasting & the freeform radio broadcasts of the 1960's and 1970's. RTS features a homegrown mix of old radio shows and documentaries, vinyl records, 78s, 45's, LPs, private press releases, and a variety of cassette tapes and homemade / self released cds. Each edition features a unique playlist of music released between the early 20th century & next week

Credits: Radio Thrift Shop is a low-tech show created and produced by DJ Frederick (Frederick Moe) and broadcast on WSCS 90.9 in New London NH and online via classicalwscs.org Saturday evenings from 10 pm until midnight eastern time.



DJ Frederick has been broadcasting at WSCS for 18 years & 42 years on the airwaves overall. DJ Frederick has hosted radio programs on The Global Voice, WUNH, WCFI, WBCQ, WRMI, and Radio 292 shortwave in Europe.

Notes: Radio Thrift Shop episodes include playlists that revolve around specific themes & others are completely spontaneous and freeform with no genre, no agenda. Radio Thrift Shop is about love for non-commercial forms of radio. RTS features 33s, 45s, scratchy 78s, classic cassettes & cds. I enjoy spinning classic rock and pop, jazz, exotica, folk, acoustic, folk-rock, indie pop, lo-fi, psychedelic, easy listening & just about everything under the sun. Occasionally these shows include documentaries or segments about the history and culture of music and/or radio. I invite your LPFM, Part 15, online or other radio project to broadcast Radio Thrift Shop free of charge. With much gratitude to listeners and radio geeks everywhere - thank you!



