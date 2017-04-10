|
|
| The Stuph File Program With Peter Anthony Holder
|
|
|
| Weekly Program
|
| Peter Anthony Holder
|
| Peter Anthony Holder
|
| Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
| An eclectic collection of interviews and odd news designed to entertain
|
|Interviews with:
- Chuck Barris - The Gong Show
- David O'Keefe, military historian - Vimy Ridge
- Peter Franklin, The Gabby Cabby
|
|
|00:58:44
|English
|2017-04-10
|
| Montreal, Canada
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:58:44
|128Kbps mp3
(41MB) Stereo
|
|