The Time of Climate Departure

Subtitle: extreme heat kills - but we still pretend

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Camilo Mora, Tim Judson

Summary: Somewhere between 2033 and 2070, nothing will be the same in a hotter world. Camilo Moro from U of Hawaii. Then Tim Judson from NIRS on super bankruptcy of the last commercial maker of nuclear reactors. Why even the White House is worried.

Credits: Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

