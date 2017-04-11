No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Exploring the connections among ubiquitous cheap junk merchandise, domestic unemployment and poverty, starvation wages abroad, pollution everywhere, the destruction of the environment, the deindustrialization and Third-World-ization of America, and the ever-increasing wealth of the already-rich. Was there a vote on all this that somehow I missed? Includes unflattering words on G.E. by labor leader Marie Lausch & a passage on IKEA from Ellen Ruppel Shell's book, "Cheap."
Connecticut United Electrical Workers Union president Marie Lausch recorded by me at a symposium on converting Connecticut to a peacetime economy held at the University of Connecticut, Storrs, November 14, 2009. Shell passage as reprinted by the Toronto Globe & Mail, July 19, 2009, condensed for radio by me.
This is a replay of NWN #180 (August 2011).
