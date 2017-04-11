#475 -- Cheap Junk and the Deindustrialization of America (R)

Summary: Exploring the connections among ubiquitous cheap junk merchandise, domestic unemployment and poverty, starvation wages abroad, pollution everywhere, the destruction of the environment, the deindustrialization and Third-World-ization of America, and the ever-increasing wealth of the already-rich. Was there a vote on all this that somehow I missed? Includes unflattering words on G.E. by labor leader Marie Lausch & a passage on IKEA from Ellen Ruppel Shell's book, "Cheap."

Credits: Connecticut United Electrical Workers Union president Marie Lausch recorded by me at a symposium on converting Connecticut to a peacetime economy held at the University of Connecticut, Storrs, November 14, 2009. Shell passage as reprinted by the Toronto Globe & Mail, July 19, 2009, condensed for radio by me.



This is a replay of NWN #180 (August 2011).



