| Taylor Report
| Interview
| Steven Sahyounie, Syrian-American journalist
| Anonymous
| With each passing day there are signs of panic and outrageous conduct by the terrorists and their troubled sponsors. Steve Sahyounie gives an overview of battlefield gains by the Syrian army.
|
| Interview with Steven Sahyounie
|00:28:07
|English
|2017-04-03
| Toronto, Ontario
