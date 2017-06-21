As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Donald Drumpf Theatre 
 Witch Hunt
 Unspecified
 Jimmy Kimmel, Mika Brzezinski, Chris Matthews, James Comey, Jeff Sessions, Anthony Atamanuik, Seth Meyers, Jay Sekulow, Jake Tapper, Chris Wallace, Kellyanne Conway, Stephen Colbert, The Washington Post, Sean Spicer, Peter Grosz, and Bassem Youssef.
 WGXC 90.7-FM  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial Share Alike (by-nc-sa) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Donald Drumpf Theatre: Vol. 23 Witch Hunt is this week's episode. This week: is it an imaginary witch that is being hunted? Original radio theatre, and new productions from Pacifica Radio are included here, with historic radio theatre some weeks. The definition of "radio theatre" is stretched here, with a Richard Foreman-meets-mashup style sometimes, and a more straightforward take other weeks. Anyone who would like to work on a production, or have their work air in this timeslot, should contact info@wgxc.org.
Songs this week from Randy Rainbow ("Treason is the Word"), Billy Preston ("Will It Go Round in Circles"), Bee Gees ("I Started a Joke"), Frank Sinatra ("Witchcraft"), The Munchkins ("Ding Dong The Witch is Dead"), Spike Jones ("Der Führer's Face"), and Golden Earring ("Twilight Zone").
Witch Hunt
00:28:00 English 2017-06-21
 Recorded at Wave Farm in New York's Hudson Valley.
