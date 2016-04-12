As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 RURAL WAR ROOM RADIO 
 
 Music
 Byron Werner & Donavan Suitt
 Rural War Room  
The second hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - click Series above for full archive
TriBeCaStan - Communist Modern
Eliot Lipp - Last Night
Esquivel - La Paloma
UB40 - The Earth Dies Screaming (12" version)
Eero Johannes - Mantik
Reagan's Polyp - Blade Runner Reference
The Plastics - Deluxe
The Plastics - Diamond Head
Intro - DJ Spooky
Saul Williams - The Pledge
Xykogen - As If By Magic
Rockets - Future Woman (live)
The Legendary Stardust Cowboy - Who's Knocking At My Door?
Inara George - Turn On / Off

  Download Program Podcast
01:00:14 English
 
  View Script
    
Rural War Room Radio  01:00:14  320Kbps mp3
(141MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
   