The opening hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - click Series above for full archive
Reagan's Polyp - America Needs More Ass!
Reagan's Polyp - Rock And Roll "Music"
Mix Speaker's, Inc. - Friday Night Busters
The Legendary Stardust Cowboy - I Hate CDs
John Mayall's Bluesbreakers - What'd I Say
Reagan's Polyp - Hello Alien
Reagan's Polyp - Your Head
Eero Johannes - Sumuhumus
The Minordian - Strange Pursuit
Kasbah Rockers - Fikou (Makale - Mr. Oz mix)
The Beat - Twist And Crawl (Extended)
The Plastics - Ignore (live)
The Pretty Things - Death Of A Socialite
Peter Stampfel - Lily
Larry Graham & Graham Central Station - My Radio Sure Sounds Good To Me

