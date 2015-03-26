Notes: Dear Radio Friend,

The latest Shortwave Report (June 23) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)



PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



NEW ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-

http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097



This week's show features stories from Radio Havana Cuba, Sputnik Radio, and NHK Japan.

From CUBA- A Viewpoint on the Trump plan to reverse the normalization of relations between the US and Cuba- this explores the role of Senator Marco Rubio and Representative Mario Diaz-Balart with the support of anti-Castro extremists in Florida. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega condemned the posture of the Organization of American States against Venezuela. The US military shot down a Syrian jet on a mission against Daesh terrorists, leading Russian military to say that US aircraft could be targeted.

From RUSSIA- On his program Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi begins with reports on the US shooting of a Syrian jet and the Australian government decision to ground the aircraft it has in the coalition. Afshin then interviewed Paul Craig Roberts, economic journalist, formerly with the Wall Street Journal and the Treasury department. Roberts asserts that the shooting down of the Syrian warplane was done by deep state operatives in the military to prevent Donald Trump from normalizing relations with Russia. He says that Russia must remain an enemy to guarantee the US military's trillion dollar budget. And that the Russians have perpetuated the war by pulling back when they were at the brink of ending it.

From JAPAN- The Syrian Foreign Minister accused the US of prolonging the war in his country. UN Secretary General Guterres expressed worries about the Trump administration withdrawing from international relations. North Korea reiterated its stance on developing nuclear weapons, while the US says it will increase pressure on them. The new South Korean President has vowed to move away from nuclear power. Atomic bomb survivors spoke at the the UN conference on banning nuclear weapons. The UN Refugee Agency says a record number of people were forcibly displaced in 2016.



There is an article about the Shortwave Report by Cassandra Roos on line -

http://www.campusprogress.org/soundvision/780/big-stories-shortwaves



I was interviewed for an informative weekly radio show Mediageek, available at http://radio.mediageek.net



All that plus times and frequencies for listening at home. It's free to rebroadcast, please notify me if you're airing it and haven't notified me in the last month, please mention the website if you only air a portion. If you just want to listen and have a slow connection, try the streaming version- lower sound quality but good enough and way easier if you don't have a high-speed internet connection. If streaming is a problem because of your slow connection, download the smaller file- it takes 20 minutes or less, and will play swell in any mp3 player application (RealPlayer, Winamp, Quicktime, iTunes, etc) you have on your computer.

TIME SLOT on KZYX! This program will be aired on Sunday afternoon at 4pm (PST) on KZYX/Z Philo CA, you might be able to stream via < http://www.kzyx.org >



I hope you'll listen and air this if you're connected with a radio station. I am still wondering how to get financially compensated for the 25 hours I put into this program weekly- any ideas are appreciated. Any stations rebroadcasting this (or listeners) are welcome to donate for production costs. You can do so through the website. Many thanks to those that have donated! No Guilt! (maybe a little)

links for this week's edition-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr170623.mp3 > (33 MB) HIGHEST QUALITY

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_06_23_17.mp3 > (13 MB) Broadcast Quality

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_06_23_17_24.mp3 > (6 MB) Slow Modem streaming

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"We are not what we know but what we are willing to learn."

- Mary Catherine Bateson



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net