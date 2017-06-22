|
| Weekly Program
| Max Shea, Host
| Max Shea
For non-profit use only.
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
|For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog
Quattro Mani: Three Quarter-tone Pieces (C. Ives) (13:18)
Zeitgeist: Xenadu (M. Couper) 6:49
John King: Huzam - Khan Yuni (6:05)
Mohammed Saleh/Haitham Hasan: Bead Konto (6:40)
Émilie Girard-Charest: Detrás de la montaña (S. Castrillón) (10:31)
Doug Henderson: Footfalls for Jim (9:00)
|00:58:00
|English
|2017-06-22
| Amherst MA
View Script
|Martian Gardens Episode 890 Hour 1
|