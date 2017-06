Notes: For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog



John Ashbery: Daffy Duck in Hollywood (8:54)



James Dashow: Ashbery Setting (26:20)



Roger Reynolds: Last things, I think, to think about I-X (23:07)



Sascia Pellegrini: Three Holy Sonnets of John Donne (10:31)

Benjamin Boretz: Two Holy Sonnets by John Donne (3:46)

John Donne: Holy Sonnet XIV/Holy Sonnet V (2:00)

Moondog: Wine, Women, and Song (2:01)