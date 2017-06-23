As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
This week’s archive radio show (from 2014) reveals that the Spanish Inquisition is now officially over — nearly everywhere! Then, we extol the virtues of bi-partisan grass-roots rebellions, we expose how the FCC wants to convert the Internet into a fascist playground — and then we have a movie review of The Act of Killing.

Then — for this week’s feature piece — we explain our tax structure — both theoretical and actual!

You may want to take steps to protect your hair from a natural inclination to start pulling it out whilst listening to this week’s show.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/

Segments:

Station ID’s
00:00-01:00

TB Intro
Music: Focus
01:00-02:46

Camp Kill the Jews (Originally Aired 6-6-14)
Music: Paul and Linda McCartney
02:46-08:42

Glass Onions (Originally Aired 5-23-14)
Music: Mike Oldfield — Ellen McIlwaine (3X)
08:42-22:48

Fascists Playground (Originally Aired 5-23-14)
Music: Great River — Merry Clayton — Taiwanese Animators
22:48-30:42

Thunderbolt Movie Review: The Act of Killing (Originally Aired 7-4-14)
Music: Grand Circus — Mike Oldfield
30:42-35:16

On Death and No Taxes (Originally Aired 5-23-14)
Music: All Music by Mike Oldfield
35:14-47:17

Thunderbolt Calendar
Music: Mannheim Steamroller — LBE Fanfare Trumpeters
47:17-56:36

Promos
Music: Focus
56:36-57:36

End Music: Battle Without Honor or Humanity
by Tomoyasu Hotei
57:34 1:00:00

