This week’s archive radio show (from 2014) reveals that the Spanish Inquisition is now officially over — nearly everywhere! Then, we extol the virtues of bi-partisan grass-roots rebellions, we expose how the FCC wants to convert the Internet into a fascist playground — and then we have a movie review of The Act of Killing.
Then — for this week’s feature piece — we explain our tax structure — both theoretical and actual!
You may want to take steps to protect your hair from a natural inclination to start pulling it out whilst listening to this week’s show.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/
Segments:
Station ID’s
00:00-01:00
TB Intro
Music: Focus
01:00-02:46
Camp Kill the Jews (Originally Aired 6-6-14)
Music: Paul and Linda McCartney
02:46-08:42
Glass Onions (Originally Aired 5-23-14)
Music: Mike Oldfield — Ellen McIlwaine (3X)
08:42-22:48
Fascists Playground (Originally Aired 5-23-14)
Music: Great River — Merry Clayton — Taiwanese Animators
22:48-30:42
Thunderbolt Movie Review: The Act of Killing (Originally Aired 7-4-14)
Music: Grand Circus — Mike Oldfield
30:42-35:16
On Death and No Taxes (Originally Aired 5-23-14)
Music: All Music by Mike Oldfield
35:14-47:17