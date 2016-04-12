Summary: This week's Global Research News Hour probes the problematic coverage of Syria by Western media, including supposedly independent media outlets like the popular Democracy Now.

Our first guest, journalist Vanessa Beeley, shares her research on the White Helmets, and her reporting from Alleppo, and denounces the clear bias and omissions relayed by the West including Democracy Now.

Daniel Borgstrom, a self described fan of Democracy Now talks more about the problematic coverage of Syria and other issues that inspired him and his Veterans for Peace group to distribute an open letter and petition targetting Democracy Now.

Finally, independent journalist Bob Feldman presents some of his research on the elite foundation funding of establishment left media such as Democracy Now and the mechanisms by which 'inconvenient information' can be deleted from public discourse as a result.