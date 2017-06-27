No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Why is supermarket shopping so tiring and depressing? Maybe it's the constant vigilance required to prevent your getting fleeced.
KD contrasts the supermarket's celebration of deception, swindling, and bad faith (all legal) with the eccentric charm of the small shops of Pittsburgh in the 1970s.
Adding to the critique of corporate agro-marketing are two short talks by JIM HIGHTOWER and a song by DAVID ROVICS.
Jim Hightower's short essays, both written and spoken, can be found on his Web site, www.jimhightower.com .
"New World Notes" is produced under the auspices (Latin for "false promises") of WWUH-FM, a community service of that beacon of light in darkest Connecticut, the University of Hartford.
Previously broadcast, as NWN #368, in March 2015.
Music added: David Rovics, "Sometimes I Walk the Aisles"
