Why is supermarket shopping so tiring and depressing? Maybe it's the constant vigilance required to prevent your getting fleeced.

KD contrasts the supermarket's celebration of deception, swindling, and bad faith (all legal) with the eccentric charm of the small shops of Pittsburgh in the 1970s.

Adding to the critique of corporate agro-marketing are two short talks by JIM HIGHTOWER and a song by DAVID ROVICS.
Jim Hightower's short essays, both written and spoken, can be found on his Web site, www.jimhightower.com .

"New World Notes" is produced under the auspices (Latin for "false promises") of WWUH-FM, a community service of that beacon of light in darkest Connecticut, the University of Hartford.
Previously broadcast, as NWN #368, in March 2015.

Music added: David Rovics, "Sometimes I Walk the Aisles"

You can download this installment of New World Notes--in MP3 and other formats--also from The Internet Archive (www.archive.org). The page with the download links is here: https://archive.org/download/NewWorldNotes368-ASadHeartAtTheSupermarket .

More details, photos, nice links, & other good stuff on the show's Web site: http://newworldnotes.blogspot.com

SERIES OVERVIEW -- Political and social commentary in a variety of genres. Exploring the gap between what we want ... and what they're trying to make us settle for. "Date recorded," below, = date of first scheduled broadcast.

NOTE: Audio files downloaded from the links, below, are identified as NWN #368.

