Notes: Previously broadcast, as NWN #368, in March 2015.



Music added: David Rovics, "Sometimes I Walk the Aisles"



You can download this installment of New World Notes--in MP3 and other formats--also from The Internet Archive (www.archive.org). The page with the download links is here: https://archive.org/download/NewWorldNotes368-ASadHeartAtTheSupermarket .



More details, photos, nice links, & other good stuff on the show's Web site: http://newworldnotes.blogspot.com



SERIES OVERVIEW -- Political and social commentary in a variety of genres. Exploring the gap between what we want ... and what they're trying to make us settle for. "Date recorded," below, = date of first scheduled broadcast.



Please support radio4all.net financially if you can! Click on the white banner or red star at the page's top to find out how to do so.



NOTE: Audio files downloaded from the links, below, are identified as NWN #368.

