Revenge of Defiant Earth

Subtitle: calling the global heat wave

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Clive Hamilton, Frank von Hippel

Summary: As Northern Hemisphere roasts around the world, Dr. Clive Hamilton on new book "The Defiant Earth". Then legendary Princeton physicist Frank von Hippel warns nuclear fire could force evacuation of millions of Americans.

Credits: Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

