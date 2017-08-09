Notes: Donald Drumpf Theatre: Vol. 30 Chaos Theory. Songs and skits this week are from The Castaways ("Liar, Liar"), Spike Jones ("Der Fuhrer's Face"), Golden Earring ("Twilight Zone"), and Prince ("The Ladder"). Clips and excerpts from Donald Drumpf; Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Seth Meyers from "Late Night;" Trevor Noah from "The Daily Show;" Anthony Scaramucci; Don Lemon; Erin Burnett; Anthony Atamanuik from "The President Show;" Littlefinger and Varys from "Game of Thrones;" Stephen Colbert from "The Late Show;" "Six Degrees of Separation;" Mike Pence; Wolf Blitzer;" Brian Williams; Kristen Welker; Shepherd Smith; Peter Alexander; Jared Kushner; Chris Hayes; Chuck Todd; Ali Melber; Jake Tapper; Chris Wallace; Chris Matthews; Chris Jansing; Jay Sekulow; Kasie Hunt; Lindsay Graham; Orrin Hatch; Joe Manchin; Jim Acosta; Stephen Miller; Archie Bunker from "All in the Family;" and Peter Grosz, John Gemberling, and Mario Cantone from "The President Show." An original radio theatre show each week, with most sounds culled from the previous week, about a fictional, theatrical presidency. Contradictions tell the story, with songs, skits, and clips from political news shows and late-night comedy routines. The definition of "radio theatre" is stretched here, with an updated Dickie Goodman and/or Richard Foreman-meets-mashup style sometimes, and a more straightforward take other weeks. Currently, the network has ordered another 15 episodes, but there are threats of cancellation. Anyone who would like to work on a production, or have their work air in this timeslot, should contact info@wgxc.org.