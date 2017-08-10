Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Sounds Irish 
 Music by Irish artists, and music about Ireland from many musical genres
 Music
 Joe Bollard
 Out of the Woods Radio  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Sounds Irish is a weekly program coming straight from County Wicklow in Ireland, hosted by Joe Bollard, one of the elder statesmen of the Irish show band scene. Each program features a variety of Irish and Irish-related songs from many different genres, along with a healthy dose of banter from your host. Please consider adding Sounds Irish to your stations' weekly lineup of programs. All we ask is that we know where the show is being aired so that we can give mention on the program. To contact the show, it is best to send email to Joe Bollard directly at everton274@sky.com

The 2-hour program is posted weekly in multiple parts for broadcasters to insert their own breaks.

  Download Program Podcast
01:53:19 English 2017-08-10
 Bray, County Wicklow, Republic of Ireland
  View Script
    
Part 1  00:39:08  128Kbps mp3
(37MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
Part 2  00:38:14  128Kbps mp3
(36MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
Part 3  00:35:57  128Kbps mp3
(34MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
   