| Unspecified
| Max Shea, Host
| Max Shea
|For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog
Michael Vincent Waller: Laziness I-II (7:00)
Hat Trick: Terzettino (T. Dubois) (5:07)
Jane Antonia Cornish: Memory of Time (6:20)
Trevor Babb: Electric Counterpoint I-III (Steve Reich) (13:44)
Larry Polansky: Ensembles of Note (7:35)
Steven Ricks: Geometria Suite (8:43)
Desmond Briscoe & Maddelena Faggandini: Outside (0:36)
|00:58:00
|English
|2017-08-10
| Amherst MA
|Martian Gardens Episode 895 Hour 1
| 00:58:00
|128Kbps mp3
(87MB) Stereo
