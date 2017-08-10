Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog

Brion Gysin: Come to Free the Words (3:28)
Joseph Byrd: Four Sound*Poems (3:22)

Leonard Bernstein: Seven Anniversaries (I-VII) (10:03)
Dennis Bathory-Kitz: Etude for Piano/Sonatine (8:06)

Peter Eotvos: Now, Miss! (16:02)
Janos Negyesy: Solo Violin Piece No. 1 (Nicolas Verin) (7:16)

Bang On A Can All-Stars: Life (I-IV) (Louis Andriessen) (13:26)
Hendrik Andriessen: Concertino for Violin and Orchestra I-II (10:48)

01:30:05 English 2017-08-10
 Amherst MA
