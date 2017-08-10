|
| Weekly Program
| Max Shea, Host
| Max Shea
|For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog
Brion Gysin: Come to Free the Words (3:28)
Joseph Byrd: Four Sound*Poems (3:22)
Leonard Bernstein: Seven Anniversaries (I-VII) (10:03)
Dennis Bathory-Kitz: Etude for Piano/Sonatine (8:06)
Peter Eotvos: Now, Miss! (16:02)
Janos Negyesy: Solo Violin Piece No. 1 (Nicolas Verin) (7:16)
Bang On A Can All-Stars: Life (I-IV) (Louis Andriessen) (13:26)
Hendrik Andriessen: Concertino for Violin and Orchestra I-II (10:48)
|01:30:05
|English
|2017-08-10
| Amherst MA
| View Script
|Martian Gardens Episode 895 Hour 3
| 01:30:05
