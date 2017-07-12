Summary: Just in case you doubt the Thunderbolt staff’s intellectual capacity, this week’s archive radio show starts off with some very brainy ‘brain-on-brain’ conjectures concerning the brain! (If you can wrap your brain around that!)



Then, as if that weren’t enough, we then present what was (at the time) a new Thunderbolt feature featuring several unbelievable unbelievabilities!



Next, we document the sneak attack being prepared by or own mutant-child creation (plastic) that is even now engaged in a sinister plot to take over the whole world! And it is winning!



But don’t worry: If plastic doesn’t get us — then climate change will!



Next, we describe the New World Order bounty hunters! The proud vanguard of neo-colonialism!



And speaking of the Earth biting back — for the feature piece this week we feature the inimitable yet humble slime mold!



Don’t be fooled! This smelly and shy creature also appears poised to once again re-take its position as the Top Dog life-form on the whole entire planet! (Once we have finished trashing it, that is…)



Since the plastic is going to be there nearly forever then maybe the slime mold will end up sharing the planet with the plastic — or maybe they’ll learn how to eat it. Who knows?



Anyway — this week’s Thunderbolt documents humanity’s battle against the Earth Herself! (As if we can be separated…)



(And can you guess which team always gets to bat last?)



In spite of a dearth of fame recognition or awards of any kind, the Thunderbolt has been your source for the inconceivable unbelievable unthinkable implausible yet always factual facts and accurate assessments of those facts for many years now. In addition, the Thunderbolt has been the most accurate predictor and prognosticator of political perfidy that is on the market for that entire time. Other than one academic who (I feel) used a flawed mathematical algorithm to accidentally come to the correct conclusion — other than that guy I am still the only left-leaning commentator that I know of on the whole worldwide Interweb who used factual analysis to correctly predict that the Rump was going to win the presidential election, for instance.



If anyone knows of anyone else who is on the record predicting that the Rump was going to win by using factual analysis — or if you would like to know the facts that I analyzed in order to come to that conclusion — then please contact me at dana98502@gmail.com and I would like to hear from you.



Thanks.



By the way: Though it was in pre-Thunderbolt days, in 2006 I also warned all my friends and family that the 2007 financial collapse was coming.



I figured that out whilst sitting inside a federal prison.



One more note: If you dare listen to the Thunderbolt then be warned that you do so at your own risk. The prognosticating business is pretty dire these days and getting through this show requires taking off all blinders and being exposed to a wide variety of the very diseased private parts of some very diseased people.



You can get through it, though. You just need to be strong — and don’t forget to occasionally take the time to stop and smell the slime mold…



Peace.

