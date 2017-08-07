Notes: Hey Listeners,



I had so much fun playing reggae last week that I’m back with 2 more hours of great reggae tracks. Also I’ll be giving away a pair of tickets to see The Chris Robinson Brotherhood at The Jefferson Theater this coming Saturday night (8/12). Keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



Sugar Minott Good Thing Going Best of the Essential Years: Sugar Minott Xelon Entertainment

Third World Irie Ites 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Third World 1993 Island Records

Comp

Yellowman Strong Me Strong Rhythm Come Forward, Vol. 2

Lee "Scratch" Perry & The Upsetters Curley Dub Super Ape

Max Romeo Uptown Babies Best of Max Romeo 2009 Mediacom

Damien Marley Pimpa's Paradise Pimpa's Paradise

Single

The Ethiopians Reggae Hit The Town The Harder They Come

Desmond Dekker Lickin' Stick Black and Dekker Razor & Tie

Sticky Joe and Kingston Express Don't stop the music Kingston Connection EP

Chris Robinson and Damien Marley Kinky Reggae Tributo Bob Marley: One Love

Carl Dawkins Hard To Handle Dry Acid: Lee Perry Productions 1968 - 1969

Augustus Pablo Java This Is Augustus Pablo Randy's Group, Inc

The Heptones Love Won't Come Easy original rockers VP Records

Delroy Williams Think Twice Augustus Pablo Presents Rockers

Bob Marley Sun Is Shining Lee Scratch Perry Masters

Dubbest I Found It Live on The MIGFS Show WRIR

Dread Zeppelin I Can't Quit You Baby Un-Led-Ed I.R.S. Records

Rock

Mighty Joshua Catching Hell (feat. Corey Harris) Mighty Joshua 2013 Mighty Joshua

Album

The Awareness Art Ensemble Izem Skizem coming home Love City Music

Bim Skala Bim Raining and Pouring Live At the Paradise Bib Records

Rock

The Bluebeaters Teenage Kicks Everybody Knows Record Kicks

Dubbest One Thing (Live) Live on The MIGFS Show WRIR

Alton Ellis Girl I've Got a Date The Story of Jamaican Music: Tougher Than Tough

Freddie McGregor Joggin' The Story of Jamaican Music: Tougher Than Tough

Frederick Toots Hibbert Turn On Your Lovelight Fire on the Mountain, Vol 2

The Gaylettes Son of a Preacher Man Reggae Anthology: The Definitive Collection of Federal Records (1964-1982) 1969

Lorna Bennett Breakfast In Bed This Is Reggae Music 2007

Linton Kwesi Johnson Wat About Di Working Class Independent Intaveshan

Gregory Isaacs Slave Market Soon Forward Virgin Records

