The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
I had so much fun playing reggae last week that I’m back with 2 more hours of great reggae tracks. Also I’ll be giving away a pair of tickets to see The Chris Robinson Brotherhood at The Jefferson Theater this coming Saturday night (8/12). Keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
Sugar Minott Good Thing Going Best of the Essential Years: Sugar Minott Xelon Entertainment
Third World Irie Ites 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Third World 1993 Island Records
Comp
Yellowman Strong Me Strong Rhythm Come Forward, Vol. 2
Lee "Scratch" Perry & The Upsetters Curley Dub Super Ape
Max Romeo Uptown Babies Best of Max Romeo 2009 Mediacom
Damien Marley Pimpa's Paradise Pimpa's Paradise
Single
The Ethiopians Reggae Hit The Town The Harder They Come
Desmond Dekker Lickin' Stick Black and Dekker Razor & Tie
Sticky Joe and Kingston Express Don't stop the music Kingston Connection EP
Chris Robinson and Damien Marley Kinky Reggae Tributo Bob Marley: One Love
Carl Dawkins Hard To Handle Dry Acid: Lee Perry Productions 1968 - 1969
Augustus Pablo Java This Is Augustus Pablo Randy's Group, Inc
The Heptones Love Won't Come Easy original rockers VP Records
Delroy Williams Think Twice Augustus Pablo Presents Rockers
Bob Marley Sun Is Shining Lee Scratch Perry Masters
Dubbest I Found It Live on The MIGFS Show WRIR
Dread Zeppelin I Can't Quit You Baby Un-Led-Ed I.R.S. Records
Rock
Mighty Joshua Catching Hell (feat. Corey Harris) Mighty Joshua 2013 Mighty Joshua
Album
The Awareness Art Ensemble Izem Skizem coming home Love City Music
Bim Skala Bim Raining and Pouring Live At the Paradise Bib Records
Rock
The Bluebeaters Teenage Kicks Everybody Knows Record Kicks
Dubbest One Thing (Live) Live on The MIGFS Show WRIR
Alton Ellis Girl I've Got a Date The Story of Jamaican Music: Tougher Than Tough
Freddie McGregor Joggin' The Story of Jamaican Music: Tougher Than Tough
Frederick Toots Hibbert Turn On Your Lovelight Fire on the Mountain, Vol 2
The Gaylettes Son of a Preacher Man Reggae Anthology: The Definitive Collection of Federal Records (1964-1982) 1969
Lorna Bennett Breakfast In Bed This Is Reggae Music 2007
Linton Kwesi Johnson Wat About Di Working Class Independent Intaveshan
Gregory Isaacs Slave Market Soon Forward Virgin Records